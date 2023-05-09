Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested during court appearance





Pakistan’s anti-corruption officers arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in several corruption cases, police and officials said. of his party.

The arrest, which marks a dramatic escalation on Pakistan’s political scene, has drawn nationwide condemnation from supporters of the popular opposition leader and former cricketer star.

Khan was dragged outside the High Court in Islamabad and pushed into a police vehicle by officers from the National Accountability Office, according to Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Chaudhry denounced the arrest as “kidnapping”. Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast footage of 72-year-old Khan being pulled by security forces into an armored vehicle, which took him away.

“Imran Khan was arrested because he was wanted in a corruption case,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a press conference. He alleged that Khan had caused millions of dollars in losses to the country’s treasury by illegally buying land from a business tycoon while in office.

Rolled over last year

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western plot, and campaigned against the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding a snap election.

After Khan was taken away, a fight broke out between Khan’s supporters and the police. Chaudhry said some of Khan’s lawyers and supporters were injured in the scuffle, as were several police officers. Khan’s party immediately complained to the High Court in Islamabad, which demanded a police report explaining the charges of Khan’s arrest.

Officials with the anti-corruption body said Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau issued arrest warrants for Khan last week in a separate corruption case, for which he had not secured bail, which would protect him from arrest under the laws of the land. spoke on condition of anonymity, said Khan would appear in an anti-corruption court later on Tuesday.

Islamabad Police confirmed the arrest. Khan was then transferred to the garrison town of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, where he was to be questioned at the offices of the National Accountability Bureau. He also had to undergo a medical examination, according to the procedure, police said.

Earlier in the day, Khan had arrived in Islamabad from nearby Lahore, where he resides, to face charges in the Islamabad High Court in multiple corruption cases against him. The former cricketer-turned-politician has claimed the cases, which include terrorism charges, are a plot by Sharif’s government to discredit him.

Private security guards equipped with bulletproof shields escort former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear in court in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday. (Ghulam Farid/Associated Press)

As news of the arrest spread, Khan’s supporters began gathering in Lahore, chanting anti-government slogans.

“Blatant Interference”

The arrest was “a blatant interference in judicial affairs by the ruling power”, Raoof Hasan, another leader of Khan’s party, told English television Al Jazeera. “We are completely in the dark. He has been practically removed from court.”

In the port city of Karachi, police brandished batons and fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Khan supporters who had blocked a key road. Police were also trying to disperse protesters in Lahore, who briefly blocked key roads there as they rallied, mostly peacefully, against Khan’s arrest.

The arrest came hours after Khan posted a video message before heading to Islamabad saying he was ‘mentally prepared’ for the arrest, indicating he may have known what was causing him. was waiting in the capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they block a road in Hyderabad on Tuesday during a protest against the arrest of their leader. (Akram Shahid/AFP/Getty Images)

Khan was injured by a gunman during a rally last November, an attack that killed one of his supporters and injured 13. He insisted, without offering any evidence, that there was a plot to kill him, and alleged that the country’s spy agency was behind the plot to assassinate him.

The shooter was immediately arrested and police later released video of him in custody, claiming he acted alone.

On Monday, the military, in a strongly worded statement, slammed Khan for “fabricated and malicious allegations” about his involvement in the November shooting.

After Khan’s arrest, Sharif, whose government is dealing with a spiraling economy and struggling to recover from last year’s devastating floods that killed hundreds and caused billions of dollars in damage, criticized Khan for attacking the army.

“Let it be crystal clear that you, as former Prime Minister, now on trial for corruption, claim legitimacy to overthrow the legal and political system,” Sharif tweeted.

