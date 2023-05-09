researchers urge winner to abolish university council

Billboards showing portraits of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and his Republican People’s Party (CHP) challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (R).Credit: Ozcan Kose/Getty

Turkish researchers are calling for the abolition of a government-led council which they say exerts too much control over the country’s universities, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

The Higher Education Council, known as YK, was established in 1981 after a military coup. Although Turkey has had many elected governments since 1983, YK continues to exist. It approves teaching courses, decides who should be appointed to professorships, and sets the number of students.

All of these things should be decisions made by the university itself, says Canan Atlgan, a biophysicist at Sabanc University in Istanbul.

Last June, scholars from 13 Turkish universities held a two-day workshop in Ankara to discuss how to restructure Turkish higher education. They produced a report which was submitted in December to all political parties, calling for the replacement of the YK by a new body with more limited functions. An alliance of six opposition parties, called the National Alliance, led by Kemal Kldarolu, has agreed to implement the recommendation if it wins the hotly contested elections.

Replacing YK would define higher education policy, without interfering with the academic, administrative and financial autonomy of institutions, the report says. It would also help newly established institutions that are understaffed and need administrative support, but “don’t make decisions on their behalf,” says Nevzat zgven, a mechanical engineer at Middle East Technical University (METU ) in Ankara, and one of the authors of the report. authors.

However, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has won six consecutive parliamentary elections since coming to power in 2002, did not respond to the report. Although it has overseen a near tripling of universities, from 76 in 2002 to 208 in 2022, the AKP government has also tightened its grip on universities, especially after a military coup attempt in 2016.

YK ordered over 8,500 university staff to resign during the state of emergency following the failed coup. Although the state of emergency was lifted two years later, the AKP government changed the law to give the Turkish president the power to appoint or dismiss university rectors without electing professors in public and private universities. . In 2021, scholars and students at Istanbul Boazii University protested against the appointment of a rector who was not a faculty member. Around 40 students were arrested and 16 academics were suspended at the time, and protests continue.

zgven was elected by fellow academics rector of METU in 2016, having received the most votes among 10 candidates, according to METU. But YK, instructed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan revoked the election results and nominated the second-ranked candidate, petroleum engineer Mustafa Veran Kk.

In March, the European University Association, based in Brussels, placed Turkey in the the bottom of a dashboard of 35 European higher education systems for autonomy and academic freedom. Government involvement in university governance is significant and is an exception in Europe, with Trkiye being the only case where the selection of rectors is not in the hands of the universities themselves, the report says.

Applications to work at Sabanci University from scholars from universities outside Turkey dropped sharply after the coup attempt, Atlgan says. They want us to do research, but it can’t be independent of free thought, adds Atlgan, who is also president of the Academy of Sciences, a nongovernmental science organization, and one of the report’s co-authors. . She fears that unless universities gain more autonomy, the younger generations will see no future in Turkey. If the best minds in my lab who want to do research don’t want to stay here, then who am I going to do research with? said Atlgan.

Source: OECD and UNESCO

In its election manifesto, the AKP promises to change the administrative structure of government-run universities and increase their autonomy through the formation of a board of trustees. It also undertakes to increase the annual number of doctoral students.

But researchers wonder if this will stop government interference. If the AKP wins, we will do our best to pass all these conclusions [of the report] for them and to convince them that it is for the good of the country, to make Turkey a better country, with more internationally recognized universities in the top 100, says zgven. But we don’t know if they will or not, he adds.

This year, Turkey celebrates the 100th anniversary of the formation of the modern republic. One cannot thus enter into the new century of the republic; the next 100 years cannot be like this, says Taner Bilgi, an industrial engineer at Boazii University and another co-author of the report.

YK’s job is just to do coordination work, but they do much more than that, they use it as a punishment stick, Bilgi says.

Nature approached the scientific council of Turkey, TBITAK and YK. The scientific council was unable to arrange interviews before this article went to press. YK did not respond to requests for comment.