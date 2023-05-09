Politics
researchers urge winner to abolish university council
Turkish researchers are calling for the abolition of a government-led council which they say exerts too much control over the country’s universities, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.
The Higher Education Council, known as YK, was established in 1981 after a military coup. Although Turkey has had many elected governments since 1983, YK continues to exist. It approves teaching courses, decides who should be appointed to professorships, and sets the number of students.
All of these things should be decisions made by the university itself, says Canan Atlgan, a biophysicist at Sabanc University in Istanbul.
Last June, scholars from 13 Turkish universities held a two-day workshop in Ankara to discuss how to restructure Turkish higher education. They produced a report which was submitted in December to all political parties, calling for the replacement of the YK by a new body with more limited functions. An alliance of six opposition parties, called the National Alliance, led by Kemal Kldarolu, has agreed to implement the recommendation if it wins the hotly contested elections.
Replacing YK would define higher education policy, without interfering with the academic, administrative and financial autonomy of institutions, the report says. It would also help newly established institutions that are understaffed and need administrative support, but “don’t make decisions on their behalf,” says Nevzat zgven, a mechanical engineer at Middle East Technical University (METU ) in Ankara, and one of the authors of the report. authors.
However, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has won six consecutive parliamentary elections since coming to power in 2002, did not respond to the report. Although it has overseen a near tripling of universities, from 76 in 2002 to 208 in 2022, the AKP government has also tightened its grip on universities, especially after a military coup attempt in 2016.
YK ordered over 8,500 university staff to resign during the state of emergency following the failed coup. Although the state of emergency was lifted two years later, the AKP government changed the law to give the Turkish president the power to appoint or dismiss university rectors without electing professors in public and private universities. . In 2021, scholars and students at Istanbul Boazii University protested against the appointment of a rector who was not a faculty member. Around 40 students were arrested and 16 academics were suspended at the time, and protests continue.
zgven was elected by fellow academics rector of METU in 2016, having received the most votes among 10 candidates, according to METU. But YK, instructed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan revoked the election results and nominated the second-ranked candidate, petroleum engineer Mustafa Veran Kk.
In March, the European University Association, based in Brussels, placed Turkey in the the bottom of a dashboard of 35 European higher education systems for autonomy and academic freedom. Government involvement in university governance is significant and is an exception in Europe, with Trkiye being the only case where the selection of rectors is not in the hands of the universities themselves, the report says.
Applications to work at Sabanci University from scholars from universities outside Turkey dropped sharply after the coup attempt, Atlgan says. They want us to do research, but it can’t be independent of free thought, adds Atlgan, who is also president of the Academy of Sciences, a nongovernmental science organization, and one of the report’s co-authors. . She fears that unless universities gain more autonomy, the younger generations will see no future in Turkey. If the best minds in my lab who want to do research don’t want to stay here, then who am I going to do research with? said Atlgan.
In its election manifesto, the AKP promises to change the administrative structure of government-run universities and increase their autonomy through the formation of a board of trustees. It also undertakes to increase the annual number of doctoral students.
But researchers wonder if this will stop government interference. If the AKP wins, we will do our best to pass all these conclusions [of the report] for them and to convince them that it is for the good of the country, to make Turkey a better country, with more internationally recognized universities in the top 100, says zgven. But we don’t know if they will or not, he adds.
This year, Turkey celebrates the 100th anniversary of the formation of the modern republic. One cannot thus enter into the new century of the republic; the next 100 years cannot be like this, says Taner Bilgi, an industrial engineer at Boazii University and another co-author of the report.
YK’s job is just to do coordination work, but they do much more than that, they use it as a punishment stick, Bilgi says.
Nature approached the scientific council of Turkey, TBITAK and YK. The scientific council was unable to arrange interviews before this article went to press. YK did not respond to requests for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01545-5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- researchers urge winner to abolish university council
- US soldiers drugged and kidnapped by a Colombian criminal network led by a man nicknamed “Harry Potter”, according to the DOJ
- Daily Ongoing Story: The Rhythmicon
- NHL Draft lottery rigged? The ice hockey world claims resolution after Blackhawks win Connor Bedard sweepstakes
- Bespoke wedding dress: everything you need to know about designing your own
- Dow plunges ahead of inflation data this week
- Viruses May Have Unexpected Consequences in Ecosystem Responses to Climate Change – ScienceDaily
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested during court appearance
- Gathered at the ASEAN summit, Anwar Ibrahim invites Jokowi to Malaysia
- This Access Hollywood tape grabs Trump’s credibility as the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll is coming to an end
- Members of the British royal family have made a surprise appearance on television
- United States: Confirmed cases of monkeypox (mpox) reported in Chicago, Illinois through May