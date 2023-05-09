With veteran politicians urging a new course on China, will Biden listen?

When some of America’s most experienced former cabinet members and politicians warning that the United States and China are on a dangerous path that will be destructive for both sides should set hearts racing in the halls of power.

President Biden and Congress seem confident and unfazed. Yet in criticisms ranging from harsh to subtle, from Henry Kissinger, Hank Paulson, Guillaume Cohen, Charlene Barshefsky And Jerry Brownformer Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Defense, U.S. Trade Representative, and three-time Governor of the the richest US states, respectively, urge a course correction. Are those ancient architects of American policy hopelessly out of touch, or are today’s policymakers hopelessly out of doubt?

The answer is complicated.

Few would dispute that China is catch up in the United States in terms of power and that relations have become inherently contradictory accordingly and will likely remain so, as Kissinger assesses. For the former secretary of state, the challenge is to contain this now structural feature of the relationship without going to war, cold or hot, and to allow self-interested engagement and cooperation – essentially the position taken by Paulson, Cohen, Barshefsky and Brown.

Significantly, none of them talk about the conflict between democracy and dictatorship defining the 21st century, the concept who pushes the bipartisan consensus on China in Washington. In fact, Barshefsky rejects the idea that the United States should give up trying to reduce China’s incompatibility with Western economies because Beijing is “will always be Leninistas if China had never embraced market reforms and the potential benefits to global prosperity and poverty reduction were less worthwhile.

They prefer the practical to the ideological, perhaps because this rivalry between co-dependent powers is unprecedented in modern history. In strategic travel without maps, throwing caution and pragmatism to the wind seems reckless, even dangerous.

Therefore, Brown is seized of the hostility building among major nuclear powersAmerica, Russia and China – something the world has not seen for a few generations – while Cohen cites the rapid accumulation of armaments in China. They all fear that a cold war could heat stroke fast on Taiwan, as Washington strives to engage Beijing on arms control – something that disturbs Kissinger at a time when nuclear technology and artificial intelligence abilities guarantee a catastrophic confrontation. Above all, they criticize the absence of sustained high-level dialogue. Paulson considered it is the essential predicate of China’s decision in 2008 to help stave off another Great Depression in the United States, after the financial system went into collapse.

For Biden and Congress, on the other hand, China is “a close rival whose interests and values ​​diverge sharply from those of the United States.” If left unchecked today, an autocratic China could one day dominate America and overwhelm the democratic world order.

By shifting the global norm against changing borders through violence to fit this new political framework, Biden convinced advanced democracies in Europe And Asia that their security environments are intertwined: if autocrats prevail in Ukraine today and Taiwan tomorrow, global balance of power will swing in their favor. Therefore, democracies in both theaters must stand with the United States to to show Beijing the limits of its power and the consequences of overstepping through actions such as joint military exercises, moving to other markets and denying China access to advanced technologies, among others.

Of course, everyone understands the need to narrow Beijing’s strategic horizons. This is Foreign Policy 101. Under President Xi Jinping, China is more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad. One country, two systems in Hong Kong is over, Xinjiang is a open air prisonand China is redefine maritime borders in the South China Sea (the reason why the Philippines hosts largest US military presence). Xi wife healthy competition while the party-state benefits Chinese firms and scares foreign companies with interrogations and detentions. Meanwhile, China-Russia comfort intensifies. There is something to deter.

The point is, if the United States is just coercing and deterring and doing it at all levels, without distinguishing between what’s essential and what’s nice to have, like Paulson supports, Washington and Beijing will find themselves in a safety spiral, with each side raising the stakes until war becomes inevitable. Everyone caught a glimpse of what it looks like last summer when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Pelosi may have show Chinese leaders they don’t decide who can visit the island, but they roared with the biggest ever deployment People’s Liberation Army forces around Taiwan and a repetition of invasion and blockade. Neither side beat the other – things just moved to a new, more intractable status quo.

Biden is betting Beijing will blink first. The economic weight of the United States and its European and Asian allies is 80 percent more than that of China and Russia. China needs foreign markets and its heavily indebted local governments are thirsty foreign investment meeting growth and employment objectives. Now is the time to be bold and decisively change the game for democracies.

Except, two-thirds of the world trades more with China than with the United States, including America’s best friends, Paulson recalls, and his $18 trillion the economy is fair $5 trillion less than number one. Washington can tell Wall Street to get out of the pool but would Europe follow on the same scale? Asia?

Also, beware of unintended consequences. It appears that friendshoring – i.e. moving supply chains to places where national security concerns are low – is a game of musical chairsshift direct interdependence with China from the strongest to the weakest states, while indirect ties remain intact. So much for supply chain security and a “Free and open Indo-Pacific.” The national security adviser has attenuated rhetoric, but the proof, as they say, is in the pudding.

Facing another existential presidential race in 2024, changing direction will be difficult. Strength abroad plays well at home, and both sides are locked into their ideological framing. However, the president is up for re-election and second terms are on the way legacy. Even in this political climate, “losing” China, or worse, would be judged harshly. Blame Peking not to return calls may be technically correct, but it takes two to tango.

On the questions that define our times and shape our future, it is crucial to keep options open. Washington’s current course with China leaves less and less room for fighting another day at the conference table and closer to a fight on the battlefield. Basically, that’s why veterans of American politics are right.

Ferial Ara Saeed is CEO of Telegraph Strategies LLC, an advisory firm providing strategic advice on political and economic trends. She is a former high-ranking U.S. diplomat who served on the staff of the White House National Security Council and negotiating teams for the U.S.-China Market Access Agreement and China’s membership in the United States. the World Trade Organization. Previously Said was a Visiting Scholar at the National Defense University and a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Follow her on Twitter @TelStratLLC.