Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ‘Every citizen of Karnataka’s dream is my dream’: PM’s strong speech for BJP government to return to state
Making a strong plea for the return of the BJP government to Karnataka a day before assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the affection he has received in the state over the past few days was without precedent and that it has strengthened the resolve. to make it number one in all sectors.
He also sought their blessings in the mission to make the state number one in the country.
“The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolution is my resolution. When we come together and set a goal, no force in the world can stop us,” he said on Twitter.
In an appeal to the “brothers and sisters” of the state, he asked for their blessing in the mission to make Karnataka the first state in the country, Modi said.
“My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations,” said the prime minister, who spoke at 19 public meetings and held six roadshows in the state before the elections.
Saying that people have always showered him with love and affection, he said it was a divine blessing for me. “Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara” (this time’s decision: BJP majority government) – this call from the people of Karnataka still rings in my ears.” In our “Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal” we Indians have sought to make our beloved country a developed nation, and Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to achieve this vision, Modi said.
India is the world’s fifth largest economy, our next target is to reach the top three. This is only possible when Karnataka grows rapidly into a trillion dollar economy. “You have witnessed the work of the BJP ‘Double Engine’ government over the past 3.5 years. Our decisive, focused and forward-looking policies are giving impetus to the growth of Karnataka’s economy,” the Prime Minister said.
Despite the COVID pandemic, he said, Karnataka received more than Rs 99,000 crore annually as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government. This shows the BJP’s commitment to the progress of Karnataka and a bright future for the youth.
“We want to make Karnataka number 1 in investment, industry and innovation. We want to make Karnataka number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship,” said Modi.
The Prime Minister said the government is working to give farmers a “Beej Se Bazaar Tak” vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities. increasing the blending of ethanol, the use of nano-urea and modern technologies such as drones, the BJP has pledged to make Karnataka number one in agriculture.
Government’s ‘dual engine’ decisions to boost connectivity, ‘ease of living’ and ‘ease of doing business’ have laid solid foundations for Karnataka to become India’s number one state , Modi added.
The cultural heritage of Karnataka has always inspired the nation as well as him personally. Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Shri Kanakadasa, Onake Obavva – this land has given us many such greats. Guided by their heritage, the BJP is working to build a modern Karnataka that would make them proud, he added.
The BJP government, the Prime Minister said, would continue to work to create next-generation urban infrastructure across Karnataka, modernize transport, improve the quality of life in rural and urban areas and create new opportunities for women. and young people.
“The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve when we come together and set our minds on one goal, no force in the world can stop us. I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the number 1 state in the country,” the prime minister said.
My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka, it is for the bright future of your family especially the younger generations, he added.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/dream-of-every-citizen-of-karnataka-is-my-dream-pms-strong-pitch-for-bjp-govts-return-in-state/cid/1935471
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ‘Every citizen of Karnataka’s dream is my dream’: PM’s strong speech for BJP government to return to state
- British police regret coronation protests amid human rights concerns | News
- Jon Bernthal and Another Live-Action Punisher Actor Show Off Their Shooting Skills in New Video
- Aussie students’ mission to transform everyday objects into record-breaking feats
- Easy, but high: fashion takes a step in the direction of adults
- Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing sign global deal : Bollywood News
- Google Home adds support for garage door controls
- SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to higher IgA levels in breast milk than vaccination
- With veteran politicians urging a new course on China, will Biden listen?
- researchers urge winner to abolish university council
- US soldiers drugged and kidnapped by a Colombian criminal network led by a man nicknamed “Harry Potter”, according to the DOJ
- Daily Ongoing Story: The Rhythmicon