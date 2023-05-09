Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ‘Every citizen of Karnataka’s dream is my dream’: PM’s strong speech for BJP government to return to state

Making a strong plea for the return of the BJP government to Karnataka a day before assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the affection he has received in the state over the past few days was without precedent and that it has strengthened the resolve. to make it number one in all sectors.

He also sought their blessings in the mission to make the state number one in the country.

“The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolution is my resolution. When we come together and set a goal, no force in the world can stop us,” he said on Twitter.

In an appeal to the “brothers and sisters” of the state, he asked for their blessing in the mission to make Karnataka the first state in the country, Modi said.

“My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations,” said the prime minister, who spoke at 19 public meetings and held six roadshows in the state before the elections.

Saying that people have always showered him with love and affection, he said it was a divine blessing for me. “Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara” (this time’s decision: BJP majority government) – this call from the people of Karnataka still rings in my ears.” In our “Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal” we Indians have sought to make our beloved country a developed nation, and Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to achieve this vision, Modi said.

India is the world’s fifth largest economy, our next target is to reach the top three. This is only possible when Karnataka grows rapidly into a trillion dollar economy. “You have witnessed the work of the BJP ‘Double Engine’ government over the past 3.5 years. Our decisive, focused and forward-looking policies are giving impetus to the growth of Karnataka’s economy,” the Prime Minister said.

Despite the COVID pandemic, he said, Karnataka received more than Rs 99,000 crore annually as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government. This shows the BJP’s commitment to the progress of Karnataka and a bright future for the youth.

“We want to make Karnataka number 1 in investment, industry and innovation. We want to make Karnataka number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said the government is working to give farmers a “Beej Se Bazaar Tak” vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities. increasing the blending of ethanol, the use of nano-urea and modern technologies such as drones, the BJP has pledged to make Karnataka number one in agriculture.

Government’s ‘dual engine’ decisions to boost connectivity, ‘ease of living’ and ‘ease of doing business’ have laid solid foundations for Karnataka to become India’s number one state , Modi added.

The cultural heritage of Karnataka has always inspired the nation as well as him personally. Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Shri Kanakadasa, Onake Obavva – this land has given us many such greats. Guided by their heritage, the BJP is working to build a modern Karnataka that would make them proud, he added.

The BJP government, the Prime Minister said, would continue to work to create next-generation urban infrastructure across Karnataka, modernize transport, improve the quality of life in rural and urban areas and create new opportunities for women. and young people.

