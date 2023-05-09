Donald Trump says CNN town hall could turn into disaster for all





MILWAUKEE, WI – MARCH 29: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage as he… [+] takes part in a municipal event hosted by Anderson Cooper on March 29, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of his first CNN appearance in years, former President Donald Trump said his decision to attend a prime-time town hall on Wednesday night could spell disaster for everyone, including me. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump urged his followers to watch, saying I will do CNN tomorrow night LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire. CNN This Morning co-host Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event, which will feature questions from Republican and undecided New Hampshire voters.

Trump, who regularly called CNN fake news and an enemy of the people during his tenure in the White House, said he decided to accept the networks’ offer to appear because they made me a market that I could not refuse. Still, Trump couldn’t help but fire on CNN, saying the town hall was not a journalistic decision, but was motivated by the fact that CNN was desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings again.

CNN was harshly criticized for its decision to welcome Trump back, with MSNBC’s Joy Reid dismissing the town hall as a fairly overt attempt to push herself to the right and make herself attractive and show her underbelly to MAGA MAGA and conservatives, hoping they will listen. Reid went on to say that this is not journalism. It’s entertainment. Media Matters chairman Angelo Carusone called the town hall an obnoxious and transparent attempt to goose their ratings.

A promotional image for CNN's town hall featuring Donald Trump

Network critics say CNN’s willingness to devote extended airtime to Trump’s campaign rallies during the 2016 presidential race fueled his victory and showed the networks’ ability to sacrifice journalism for speech entertainment of Trump’s outlandish rallies, which got high marks.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 25: The Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, speaks on stage… [+] during the presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures Studio during CinemaCon

David Zaslav, chief executive of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros., defended Trump’s mayoralty, saying we need to hear both voices. In an interview with CNBC last week, Zaslav said Trump is the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race and therefore needs to be on our network.

Trump seemed to agree, suggesting that his return to CNN could be the start of a CNN New & Vibrant, with no more fake news, or it could turn into a disaster for everyone, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m.!!!

