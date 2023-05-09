Dramatic arrest of Imran Khan: what is the Al-Qadir Trust case?





PTI reported that Khan was undergoing a biometric process in court when paramilitary Rangers smashed the window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security personnel.

Rangers kidnapped PTI chairman Imran Khan, here are the visuals. Brave Pakistanis must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4

PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

According to Dawn, Islamabad (IG) Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir Khan said in a statement that Imran had been detained in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which the former prime minister and his wife were arrested. were accused of having received billions of rupees from a real estate company for having legalized a laundered amount of Rs 50 billion.

He also added that the situation in Islamabad was normal and Section 144 had been imposed in the city.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told the media that Imran was arrested in the case after repeatedly failing to appear in court despite multiple summonses.

The arrest was carried out by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury, he added.

How did Imrans supporters react?

Speaking about the arrest, Imrans’ close aide and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was abducted from the premises of the Court, dozens of lawyers and people in general were tortured, Imran Khan was taken by unidentified people to an unknown place, CJ High Court of Islamabad ordered police from inside Secy and l ‘IG to appear within 15 minutes in court.

The official PTI Twitter account shared a video, which shows Imran being taken away by paramilitaries in a vehicle. He also shared a video of Imrans’ lawyer, claiming that he was seriously injured inside the IHC premises.

Imran Khan’s lawyer is seriously injured in the premises of the IHC. Black day for our democracy and our country. pic.twitter.com/iQ8xWsXln7

PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

As the arrest led to demonstrations in support of Imran in several cities across Pakistan, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar announced that a six-member party committee would soon determine the next course of action.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Dawn reported that the former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly accepting Rs 5 billion and hundreds of kanals (of land) from Bahria City (an Islamabad-based real estate company) in exchange for protecting the company in a money laundering case.

He also said that the money and land were given to the accused through a non-profit organization, Al-Qadir Trust, which had only two trustees: Imran and Bushra Bibi. The settlement between the PTI government and the company would have caused a loss of £190million to the Treasury, the outlet said.

Last year, in June, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held a press conference to announce the formation of a committee to look into the allegations against Imran. He had said that Bahria Town had illegally transferred 50 billion rupees to a Pakistani national in the UK who had been arrested by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), who then informed the then government PTI of the money bleached.

Imran Khan tasked his leader Shahzad Akbar with solving the money laundering case. Akbar settled the entire case, and the 50 billion rupees (£190 million at the time), which belonged to the state and belonged to the National Treasury, was adjusted against the responsibility of Bahria Towns in a case heard by the Supreme Court, he added. .

According to a report by Dawn, the arrest warrant in the case against Imran was issued on May 1, stating that he is charged with bribery and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Order 1999.

