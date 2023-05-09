Boris Johnson and King Charles reportedly clash over Rwanda’s deportation policy





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China said on Tuesday it was expelling Canada’s consul in Shanghai, in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa announced it was sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to to intimidate a legislator. The expulsions have plunged the two nations into a new diplomatic row after years of soured relations. They follow an outcry in Canada over allegations that Chinese intelligence had planned to target MK Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with sanctions for sponsoring a motion condemning Beijing’s conduct in the region. Xinjiang as genocide. In response, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, who allegedly played a role in the scheme, should leave the country. Canada, she said, would not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the decision to expel Zhao and said it had ordered Canadian consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde to leave the country by May 13. As a reciprocal countermeasure in response to Canada’s unscrupulous decision, China has decided to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Canadian Consulate General in Shanghai, persona non grata, the ministry said in a statement. And Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged Canada to end unreasonable provocations. If the Canadian side does not heed this advice and acts recklessly, (China) will take resolute and forceful retaliatory measures, and all consequences will be borne by the Canadian side, Wang said during a briefing. regular press. A single police car was parked in front of the Shanghai office building where the consulate is located, AFP journalists found. Inside, appointments appeared to be proceeding as normal and reception staff said they were unaware of Tuesday’s developments. Neither Canada’s foreign ministry nor its embassy in Beijing responded to AFP’s requests for comment. We remain steadfast in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance, Joly said Monday, adding that foreign diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior they will be sent home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced growing pressure to take a hard line on China following revelations in recent months that he was seeking to influence the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections in favor of China. his side. Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been strained since Canada’s 2018 arrest of a senior Huawei executive and the detention of two Canadian nationals in China in apparent retaliation. All three were released, but Beijing continued to criticize Ottawa for aligning itself with Washington’s China policy, while Canadian officials regularly accused China of interference. After China’s ambassador was summoned last week over the latest interference allegations, Beijing on Friday denounced what it called baseless slander and libel by Canada. China’s foreign ministry insisted the scandal had been exaggerated by Canadian politicians and the media. On Monday, Chong told reporters in Ottawa: You shouldn’t have targeted an MP to make this (expulsion) decision. We have known for years that the PRC uses its accredited diplomats here in Canada to target Canadians and their families, he said, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China. He said Canada had become a playground for foreign interference, including harassment of diaspora communities.

