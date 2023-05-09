Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi





Latest live news: Hello and welcome to ABP Live. Follow the ABP Live blog to get the latest developments, breaking news, updates and other developing stories from across the country and abroad. Rahul Gandhi to Attend Congress Boot Camp in Rajasthan Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a party training camp at Mount Abu in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Sarvodaya Sangam’ camp, PTI reported. Nitish Kumar is going to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on May 9 amid talks on regional parties meeting ahead of the 2024 general elections, officials quoted by PTI as saying . Kumar will meet Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here around noon, they said. Bihar leader CM and JD(U) had recently announced that he would travel across the country to unite opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year. He has previously met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi party chairman Akhilesh Yadav and leftist leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. Patnaik, the BJD supremo, had also met Banerjee in March. VHP and Bajrang Dal will organize the chanting of “Hanuman Chalisa” across India The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Bajrang Dal said on Sunday that they had decided to sing “Hanuman Chalisa” nationwide on May 9, a day before the Karnataka Assembly elections. The call comes at odds with the Congress party, which in its manifesto released last week said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations that spread hatred among communities for reasons of caste and religion. The Congress had declared: “We believe that the law and the Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organizations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others who promote enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as permitted by law, including the banning of such organisations”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/breaking-news-live-updates-may-9-pm-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-supreme-court-manipur-violence-cyclone-mocha-nitish-kumar-naveen-patnaik-meeting-1600789

