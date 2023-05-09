ChatGPT must now also study communism to please Xi Jinping – Corriere.it





We wonder why the global debate on ChatGPT and generative artificial intelligence has also arrived on Xi Jinping’s table: the Chinese leader has sent a clear message through his followers. New technology must immediately respect communist values.

In short, with Chinese artificial intelligence technologies, such as ErnieBot, we do not want to repeat the mistake made with Jack Ma and the other entrepreneurs who have represented the exuberant digitalization of China (on the Beijing markets, micropayments with WeChat and AliPay were normality was also in the onion market long before it was in the West, where it took a pandemic for taxi drivers to accept it). In short, Alibaba is human, but ChatGPT is evil.

When Google was only accessible in China through Hong Kong, then freer, it already had to undergo filters. Tiananmen Square is still today a historical fact treated very differently on one side or the other of the Chinese Digital Walls. But today China is much more prepared on advanced technological issues and seems to have understood that filtering content is not enough: you have to master the algorithm from its inception. There are liberal and capitalist algorithms and communist algorithms in values ​​even if merchants in spirit. How machine learning can then be brought to understand the contradictions between Deng Xiaoping’s famous get rich and get rich and the blackout and punishment of the Jack Ma generation with a rebound to the past will be the puzzle for developers.

On the other hand, the fact that artificial intelligence has become a geopolitical subject also answers another question. Aren’t we talking too much about artificial intelligence? Didn’t we get carried away? AI has been talked about for more than 70 years.

But electricity also had a very long gestation: from Alessandro Volta’s batteries, which were also presented to Napoleon, electricity had to pass through factories and public lighting. But it wasn’t until the end of the 19th century, with the war between Edison and Tesla, that it became a topic for newspapers. What had happened? Electric light has finally entered homes (the first was that of Jp Morgan in New York, Edison’s great financier).

Now here is the AI ​​that has entered our homes. And never go out.

