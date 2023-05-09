Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad High Court | world news





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in connection with a corruption case. arrested by the Rangers, a paramilitary federal law enforcement force. Khan was due to appear in the High Court in Islamabad in a mutiny case and another relating to attempted murder charges. A Reuters report citing an eyewitness said that as soon as Khan walked through the gate of the IHC, contingents of paramilitary forces and armored personnel carriers entered after him. The gate was blocked by the armored vehicles while Khan was taken away under tight security. PTI leader Hammad Azhar said Imran’s arrest was not acceptable and claimed that the PTI leader was our red line. He called on the nation to take to the streets against Imrans’ arrest. The detention of the former prime ministers follows several failed attempts, including a police raid at his residence in Lahores Zaman Park, to arrest Imran. Islamabad police say Section 144 has been imposed in the nation’s capital Here are the main developments: IHC Removes Officials Islamabad appeared before Chief Justice Aamer Farooq alongside the Additional Attorney General and Home Secretary. We told you to appear in court within 15 minutes, but you came after 45 minutes, the IHC Chief Justice observed, expressing his anger at the delay. The Islamabad IG replied that they found out about Imrans’ arrest from the media. He was arrested in a case relating to corrupt practices, he told the judge and submitted the arrest warrant for the PTI leaders to the court. I will make an appropriate order if the arrest was in violation of the law, Judge Farooq added. Lawyer testifies in court Lawyer Gohar Khan, who was present at the time of the arrest, said Imran was taken away by Rangers officials. They were trying to arrest the PTI chief before he even entered the biometrics room, the lawyer said, adding that the Rangers broke the windows and used pepper spray. They hit Imran Khan with a rod…they hit his injured leg, Gohar told the court, then went on to say he was ready to file his statement with the court in this regard. attack on the independence of the judiciary? Isn’t this arrest illegal? Everything is in front of you [] lawyers were attacked [] my court has been attacked [] I was attacked, Judge Farooq remarked. The judge has now summoned NAB chief executive Rawalpindi and the watchdog attorney general. for the recovery and safe release of the party leader. In a statement, he strongly condemned Imran’s arrest, saying it was unjustified and unacceptable. Qureshi said that before leaving for IHC, Imran said he was ready to be arrested. But storming the High Court and disrespecting lawyers is fascist and condemnable, he said. He also called on the Chief Justice of the IHC to take immediate notice of the arrest and asked him to issue orders for the release of Imrans. The whole nation is extremely concerned about the welfare of Imran Khans, Qureshi said, adding that the PTI would organize peaceful protests against the decision. across the country today. He added that a meeting of the central leadership of the party, previously established by Imran, was taking place. We will soon be announcing a comprehensive action plan. Democracy Has Been Buried: Imran Khan In a video statement recorded before his arrest, Khan said: “Until these words of mine reach you, I will be arrested unjustly and unlawfully. It shows that fundamental rights and democracy in Pakistan have been buried,” former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says in a video statement recorded before his arrest. “All this is done because they want me to accept the government corrupted and imported that was forcefully imposed on us… Today I call on everyone to come out. Freedom is not given on a plate, you have to work hard and fight for it,” Khan said. Arrest made in Al-Qadir Trust case: Islamabad Police ‘Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan saying that Imran was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which it is alleged that the head of the PTI and his wife obtained a vast parcel of land from a real estate company for legalizing PKR 50 billion.The police chief also said that the situation in Islamabad was normal, adding that Section 144 had been imposed in the city and action would be taken against violators. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran failed to appear in court despite several summons.The arrest was carried out by the National Accountability Office for causing losses to the National Treasury , did he declare. along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and a real estate tycoon, which allegedly caused a $50 billion loss PKR to the Treasury. charges, Khan and the other defendants would have adjusted the 50 billion PKR sent by the British National Crime Agency to the government. They are also accused of gaining undue advantage in the form of over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al Qadir University. Imran Khan Abducted, Tortured: PTI Leaders, Vice President of the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted that the IHC had been occupied by the Rangers and that lawyers were subjected to torture. In another tweet, Fawad alleged that Imran was abducted from the court premises while scoring Lawyers and people in general were tortured. Imran Khan was taken by unidentified people to an unknown location, he said. Another PTI leader, Azhar Mashwani, alleged that Khan was abducted inside the court by the Rangers. He said the party had issued an immediate call for protests across the country. IHC Chief Justice Brings Police In Reacting to the development, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq criticized the Islamabad police and ordered the relevant officials to appear in court immediately. The IHC Chief Justice said he was showing restraint and warned he would summon the Prime Minister if the Islamabad Police Chief does not appear in court Come to court and tell us why Imran was arrested and in what case, Judge Farooq said. Video message moments before his arrest While on his way to the IHC, Khan posted a video message in which he doubled down on his allegations against a senior serving officer, whom he has repeatedly accused of plotting aiming to assassinate him. Imran, who was shot while campaigning in November, said his life was in greater danger than before and claimed without providing evidence that his political opponents and the army wanted to prevent him from running in the elections later this year. Khan, 70, used a rally over the weekend to accuse the military of being behind at least two murder attempts, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior Inter-Service official Intelligence. Before I go (for IHC), I want to say this. That man [military officer] tried to kill me twice and whenever there is an investigation I will prove that it was that man and that there is a whole gang with him, Imran said, adding that the nation knew well who was standing alongside the officer in question. More details expected. Watch ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in dramatic fashion: what we know so far

