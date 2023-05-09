Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers to meet in Moscow

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria will hold their first official meeting on Wednesday since the start of the Syrian civil war more than a decade ago, officials said.

The talks in Moscow will also involve senior Russian and Iranian diplomats, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The announcement gives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a diplomatic boost just days before he faces the toughest general election of his 21-year rule on Sunday.

Erdogan backed early rebel efforts to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, maintaining a military presence in the war-torn north of the country that angers Damascus.

But Erdogan backtracked after Turkey plunged into an economic crisis two years ago.

The Turkish leader has reconciled with former rivals in the region and is now courting a presidential summit with Assad.

Syria had refused, insisting that Turkey withdraw its troops first.





A reconciliation with Syria is also supported by Erdogan’s opponents and plays an important role in Turkey’s election campaign.

Erdogan has pledged to speed up the repatriation of nearly four million Syrian refugees and migrants who fled to Turkey to escape poverty and war.

An agreement with Damascus is seen as a prerequisite for this process.

Iran and Russia have helped mediate the talks between the two sides.

Ankara said repatriation will be discussed during the talks.

The parties “will exchange views on the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria, discuss humanitarian issues (…) and the voluntary, safe and dignified return of asylum seekers”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. .

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged a few words with his Syrian counterpart on the sidelines of a regional summit in 2021.

But both sides have insisted that this does not mark a resumption of formal talks.

Erdogan became one of Assad’s fiercest opponents when the violent crackdown on protests sparked Syria’s civil war in 2011.

The Turkish leader called Assad a “murderer” in 2017, saying he should be brought to justice in an international court.

But reversing course, Erdogan said this year that a presidential summit could help “establish peace and stability in the region”.

The Moscow meeting follows several rounds of lower-level talks in Moscow involving defense ministers from all four countries.

The last in April ended with Damascus insisting on “the withdrawal of Turkish forces” from Syria.