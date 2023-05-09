Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, arrested in Islamabad : NPR





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Hyderabad, Pakistan on Tuesday. Akram Shahid/AFP via Getty Images .

ISLAMABAD Pakistani paramilitary forces on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at a courthouse in the capital Islamabad. The move heightened political tensions at a time of economic distress in the country.

Khan’s arrest sparked a rare backlash against the military, the country’s most powerful institution.

According to videos shared by Khan’s media team, supporters of the former prime minister, mostly men but some women, appeared to invade a gate leading to the Pakistani military headquarters compound in the town of Rawalpindi . Shouting “Allah Akbar”, or God is great, they are seen in the videos using sticks to break down the first gate that separates the compound from the road beyond.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block an entrance gate to Pakistan’s army headquarters during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Tuesday. Khan was arrested as he appeared in court to face charges in several corruption cases, a dramatic escalation in political tensions that has sparked violent protests in major cities. Khurram Butt/AP .

toggle legend Khurram Butt/AP

Khurram Butt/AP

It was the first time many Pakistanis remembered such a brazen move against the military.

The military did not respond to NPR’s requests for comment or verify the videos.

Khan’s supporters also shared videos showing men holding sticks and clubs, destroying a house they identified as belonging to a senior military official in the Pakistani city of Lahore and setting it on fire.

Supporters staged protests outside other military compounds and appeared to take over a historic military fort in the northwestern city of Peshawar. In another video, the sound of what appeared to be the crackle of gunfire erupted as protesters dragged away an injured and bloodied man. NPR has not independently verified the videos.

Supporters carry placards displaying a portrait of Imran Khan during a protest in Karachi on March 19 demanding the release of party activists arrested in recent clashes with police. Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images

Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images

A man who requested anonymity, fearing for his safety, said he filmed dozens of people storming the entrance to the Pakistani military headquarters in Rawalpindi. “It was a scene that was amazing to me, which is why I thought I should film that,” he told NPR. “In Pakistan there are protests but you can’t imagine a protest taking place in front of a military building, especially a military headquarters. Even when I was in front of the headquarters, I couldn’t believe this. happen.”

In a statement sent to reporters, Amir Mir, Minister of Information and Spokesman for the Interim Government of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, said: “These disbelievers have crossed red lines…incidents in Lahore and Rawalpindi return to committing enmity against the This is not politics. It is terrorism pure and simple. Severe measures will be taken.

The protests began after footage shared by Khan’s media team showed men dressed in khakis smashing a window with their batons to extricate the former prime minister, who was in a designated room to check biometric details. Khan appeared at the Islamabad courthouse on Tuesday to attend a session on one of dozens of cases he is involved in.

Following Khan’s detention, Islamabad police issued an order banning protests, as did authorities in Punjab, whose capital Lahore is considered Khan’s seat of power. In the past, Khan’s supporters have ignored similar orders.

“We are on a knife edge. The next few hours and days are going to be crucial in determining the outlook for near-term stability here,” says Mosharraf Zaidi, a columnist who heads think tank Tabadlab.

“A lot will depend on the leadership of the PTI,” says Zaidi, referring to the acronym of Khan’s political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Pakistan’s greatest political leader has been arrested,” one of Khan’s closest allies, Asad Umar, said in an Urdu-language tweet. “The world can see that there is no longer law and order in Pakistan.” Umar said Khan’s party had formed a six-member committee to decide on future actions.

In March, Khan dodged a previous arrest attempt at his Lahore residence, with his supporters clashing with police, ultimately repelling them.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Twitter that Khan was arrested in connection with a case filed in Pakistan’s anti-corruption court, which Khan did not attend. Analysts say the powers of the anti-corruption court have been used to harass critics of the military, as have several cases filed in courts across the country.

Khan’s detention came after Pakistani army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif issued a generally scathing statement against the former prime minister, warning him not to slander a serving officer. This followed recent allegations by Khan that a military intelligence official was at the head of a plot to kill him.

Sharif described Khan’s claims as “highly irresponsible and baseless allegations” which were “unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”.

To add insult to injury to the allegations, Khan referred to the military intelligence official as “Dirty Harry”, based on allegations from an old Clint Eastwood film which he dubbed on Tuesday before reaching the courthouse.

“ISPR sahib,” Khan said in a video statement on Twitter, referring to the military spokesperson, “when an institution takes action against black sheep, it enhances its own credibility. An institution that catches corrupt people will reinforces,” he said, according to the translated comments reported in the Dawn newspaper. “It’s my army, my Pakistan, not just yours. It’s our army.”

Khan was ousted from power in April last year in a no-confidence motion, after the military signaled it no longer supported his rule.

Pakistan has been plunged into a political crisis since then, with Khan and his supporters regularly taking to the streets to demand a snap election. Their demand has grown stronger since Khan’s party swept a series of by-elections last year, suggesting it had only gained strength since the ousting of the former prime minister.

The Pakistani military has repeatedly signaled that it does not like or trust Khan, having worked closely with his coalition government. It’s an irony not lost on many Pakistani analysts, who say it was the military that helped propel Khan’s political fortunes and paved the way for him to win the 2018 election.

The political crisis in Pakistan has deepened an economic crisis that has sent food prices soaring and pushed millions of people to the brink of starvation. There are fears that the country will fail to repay its debt, due to its meager foreign currency reserves.

For all of Pakistan’s current instability, Zaidi says the army arresting a prime minister is not unusual in the country’s history.

“Ironically, for the instability and unpredictability of the moment,” he says, “there’s a counterfactual to that, which is the predictability of Pakistan: if you’re a popular Pakistani politician, you end up in jail.”

