Congress complaint against Modi for violation of the ballot code: litmus test for the EC | Latest India News





The Congress party on Tuesday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for grossly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act 1951 prior to Karnataka Assembly elections. In the complaint letter, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala pointed to the video message posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account and live interviews of other BJP leaders aired on a TV news channel after the period. of silence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI) The Election Commission of India must immediately take notice and initiate appropriate procedures against Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Amit Shah, Shri JP Nadda, Shri Yogi Adityanath and the BJP party, the letter reads. It should be mentioned that if convicted under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, such leaders will be disqualified from their respective memberships in Parliament as well as the Legislative Assembly, a- he added. Making a strong plea for the return of the BJP government to Karnataka a day before assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the affection he has received in the state over the past few days was without precedent and that it has strengthened the resolve. to make it number one in all sectors. The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolution is my resolution. When we come together and set our minds on one goal, no force in the world can stop us, he said in a video message. “Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara’ (This time’s decision: BJP Majority Government) – this appeal of the people of Karnataka still rings in my ears.” In our ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’, we Indians have sought to make our beloved country a developed nation, and Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to achieve this vision, Modi said. Sharing the complaint letter on social media, Randeep Singh Surjewala in a strongly worded statement said the polling body faced a litmus test over Prime Minister Modi’s alleged disregard for election laws and the code of conduct. conduct. The Rajya Sabha member pointed out that while the Prime Minister can flout electoral laws with impunity and openly attempt to influence voters during the prohibited ‘period of silence’, it is imperative that the ECI fulfills its constitutional duty under of Article 324 of the Constitution of India. Surjewala further questioned whether the laws applied to the prime minister and whether the voting committee had the ability and will to enforce his mandates or whether he would remain a helpless bystander. He stressed that the CIS response to these violations would serve as a litmus test for the institution, determining whether it acts decisively or is remembered for its inaction and the dilution of its authority. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 13.

Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist at the Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

