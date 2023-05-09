Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets President Joko Widodo | Policy





Labuan Bajo (VNA) Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after his arrival on Tuesday (May 9) in Labuan Bajo for the 42nd ASEAN Summit, saying Vietnam still attaches importance and wishes to further promote partnership strategic with Indonesia. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, May 9. Photo: VNA The Vietnamese head of government conveyed greetings from Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyn Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Vietnam National Assembly Speaker Vuong Dinh Hu to President Joko Widodo. Recalling the impressions of his first trip to Indonesia as Prime Minister in 2021, he thanked Indonesia for its warm welcome and expressed his belief that the 42nd ASEAN Summit marks a milestone in the prosperous development of the city of Labuan Bajo in the future. Both leaders highly appreciated the strong development in all areas over the past few years; agreed to further promote the close traditional friendship and create a driving force to take the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership to a new height. They considered that the relations between the two countries are strategic, not only for the two countries but also for peace, stability and development in the region. The two leaders agreed to strengthen the exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels, pragmatically celebrate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership in 2023, effectively promote bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Vietnam-Indonesia Bilateral Cooperation Committee and the Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

They agreed to actively implement the signed agreements, including the Program of Action for the period 2019-2023 for the implementation of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership, and quickly develop the Program of Action for the period 2024-2028, thus creating a basis for promoting full and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. The Vietnamese prime minister called on the two countries to maintain their trade growth momentum, striving to raise bilateral trade to $15 billion or more before 2028 and in a more balanced direction. He asked Indonesia to create favorable conditions for access of Vietnamese goods to the Indonesian market, strengthen maritime cooperation, including the deployment of a hotline to support fishing activities and information sharing on law enforcement at sea. The Indonesian president spoke highly of and supported the Vietnamese prime minister’s cooperation proposals, saying that Indonesia always attaches importance to and further strengthens the strategic partnership with Vietnam. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen their cooperation in new areas such as energy transition, digital transformation and infrastructure. They exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam will continue to cooperate and support Indonesia to successfully assume the role of ASEAN Chairman 2023, contributing to strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity, unity, resilience and centrality. On the East Sea issue, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for maintaining ASEAN solidarity, central role and common position on the East Sea issue; the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea (DOC), the rapid finalization of an effective and efficient Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the law of the sea of ​​1982. On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that President Joko Widodo will pay a visit to Vietnam as soon as possible. ANV

