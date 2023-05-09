Boris Johnson confronted Charles over appalling Rwandan politics





Boris Johnson reportedly faced King Charles after tagging governments Rwanda terrible politics and planned a discourse on slavery. The ex-Prime Minister’s former communications director Guto Harri has opened up about the alleged confrontation on his new podcast, Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street Recalling the final months of Mr Johnsons time at Downing StreetHarri claimed Mr Johnson told him he had gone pretty strong at the time-Prince of Wales. The confrontation reportedly led to a falling out between the pair during an overseas trip to Rwanda. Harri said: Things weren’t so festive when Boris and the future king visited Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, as he was then, had criticized the government’s approach to small boats. It also planned a speech on slavery. Boris straightened up, confronted him and warned him to be careful, he said, or you’ll end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those who built it. Relations never fully recovered. During interview with LBCMr Harri expanded on his remarks and said: They had a bit of a confrontation, but for the reason that the man who is now king criticized what was A a hugely popular government policy, B a very popular government policy central and C, on the day before the two traveled to the very place at the heart of the story, Rwanda. So it wasn’t a fight. Obviously, they didn’t face each other to get in the ring. But Boris, rightly, challenged the unelected royal at the time. Ahead of Mr. Johnson and the Kings’ next trip to Rwandathe government had announced its intention to redirect asylum seekers to Rwanda despite criticism of the African country’s human rights record. Boris Johnson is said to have faced King Charles after calling Rwandan government policy appalling and planning a speech on slavery At the time, it was reported that Charles called the policy appalling and was said to have been more than disappointed. Write in the Daily MailMr Harri said the King was obviously critical of the policy and tried to play it down. He said: Boris pointed out the obvious, (saying): If you didn’t say it, we both know your people could call the papers and kill the story. The fact that they didn’t speaks volumes. A source close to Mr Johnson said the former ally’s account was inaccurate and did not accurately reflect any conversations.

