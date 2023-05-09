Michael Cohen accuses Trump of using $500 million lawsuit to intimidate witnesses | donald trump





Former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a $500 million lawsuit filed by the former president just weeks after Trump was indicted in New York for payments silent to adult film star Stormy Daniels, claiming it was an illegal effort. engaging in witness intimidation.

The motion argued that Trump’s trial only came when he was indicted last month by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, instead of when Cohen first made the claims in years. previously suggesting that Trump sued him in retaliation. Cohen is expected to serve as the prosecution’s star witness at trial.

Trump’s lawsuit, which accuses Cohen of spreading false information about him and breaching his contractual obligations through his public statements, also makes direct reference to Cohen’s role in the silence affair.

The complaint in this case is a brazen and even illegal attempt to intimidate and silence a key witness against Mr. Trump, Cohens’ attorneys wrote in a 35-page motion filed in federal court in Florida. Mr. Trump’s retaliatory campaign should be stopped.

Cohen’s suggestion that Trump engaged in witness tampering against him may face hurdles under New York state law because the lawsuit was not a direct attempt to influence his testimony and Cohen is unlikely to change course.

But Trump has a long history of legal actions against his perceived political enemies that were later dismissed as frivolous, including when U.S. District Court Judge David Middlebrooks fined Trump and one of his defense attorneys. nearly $1 million for suing 2016 rival Hilary Clinton and others.

The lawsuit against Cohen was one Trump had wanted to bring for weeks, according to a person close to the former president, who was furious that Cohen testified against him before the Manhattan grand jury and appeared on cable to discuss the case. silence.

Regardless of the witness tampering complaint, attorneys for Cohens, Benjamin Brodsky and Danya Perry, the former deputy chief of the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, argued in the filing that Trump doesn’t generally lacked standing.

The fiduciary duty claim should be dismissed, the response said, because most of the allegations were barred by a two-year statute of limitations from 2018, when Cohen released his revealing memoir about the scheme. silent silver titled Disloyal.

Claims that Cohen breached other contractual obligations should also fail because they did not expose express breaches of the confidentiality agreement which was itself unenforceable due to its vagueness, the response said.

And regarding Trump’s claims that Cohen engaged in unjust enrichment by revealing confidential Trump information, which is unclear because Trump is simultaneously saying these revelations are false, Cohen’s attorneys have argues that they should be dismissed because Trump has made no real claim.

skip newsletter promotion

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

“,”newsletterId”:”us-morning-newsletter”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Thing every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content sponsored by outside parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung attacked Cohen: Michael Cohen is a liar, a thief, a perjurer and a convicted felon. Michael Cohen has zero credibility, and any statements he makes about President Trump should be ignored.

Trump has been blaming Cohen for months for his legal troubles with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to several people close to him, and suggested on Fox News that Cohen at the time tried to indulge himself by arranging payouts. silent money to Daniels.

The case involves the $130,000 Trump paid to Daniels through Cohen in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Trump later repaid Cohen checks for $35,000 using his personal funds, which were recorded as legal fees in what prosecutors accused of accounting fraud.

Cohen then pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations for arranging the silent payments as well as a number of other charges, including lying to Congress about a Trump property project in Moscow. Perjury is one area Trump’s defense should take up at trial, people involved in his legal strategy have said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/09/donald-trump-michael-cohen-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos