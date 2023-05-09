Bidens Health Against Trump Indictments





I argued recently that the political fundamentals point to strong Biden re-election in 2024: the economy is growing, jobs are rising, and the Republican culture war is alienating crucial groups of voters. But big trends can be punctuated by unexpected events, the X-factors that deflect history from its intended course.

The 2016 election cycle was dominated by two major last-minute shocks: Access Hollywood’s registration of Donald Trump and the announcement by FBI Director James Comeys of the reopening of an investigation into the practices of email from Hillary Clinton. One turned out to be damaging; we didn’t.

X factors do not appear out of nowhere. WikiLeaks dumped a load of Russian-hacked documents in the summer of 2016 as the presidential race heats up; unsurprisingly, the band released another loadout in the fall, kicking off Comeys’ announcement. The emergence of an audio clip offering evidence of Trump’s sexual misconduct was also no big surprise, even if the crude boasting of his own voice temporarily rattled top Republican leaders such as Paul Ryan and Mike Penny.

For 2024 as well, we can discern the outline of possible X-factors. Yet the idea of ​​a thing is never the same as the thing itself, which cannot be fully understood until it materializes.

One potential factor is the health of Joe Bidens. Only about a third of Americans are confident Biden is up to the physical and mental demands of the presidency, according to the latest Washington Post/ABC poll.

This pervasive unease has already created a potential opportunity for whoever Bidens’ Republican opponent is. Instead of aiming for the safe and familiar Biden, this adversary can direct fire at Bidens running mate: lesser known, easier to define. If the running mate is Kamala Harris, the incumbent vice president, then Bidens’ opponent will almost certainly try to exploit popular anxieties about race, gender and immigration (both Harris parents were born in foreign). Has a panel of California Democrats proposed multi-million dollar reparations payments to black Americans? Blame Harris! Mess in the New York subway? Blame Harris! A trans influencer on a can of big brand beer? Blame Harris! A surge of asylum seekers at the American border? Harris, Harris, Harris!

Presidential reelection campaigns are organized to promote and defend the president’s record, not the vice president’s. This can create a vulnerability. The 2008 John McCain operation collapsed amid infighting when Democrats identified Arizona senators’ running mate Sarah Palin as a disability.

This running mate weakness will come under even greater pressure if Biden suffers a negative health event by Election Day. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, was recently incapacitated for several weeks by a fall injury. The Senate Judiciary Committee is paralyzed due to the infirmity of 89-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein. Democrats lost the chance to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with another liberal because Ginsburg refused to retire. If Biden has to stop campaigning because of even a twisted ankle or a respiratory infection, no matter what, all doubts about his fitness and Harriss will come to the fore.

Biden himself isn’t handling the age issue patiently or cheerfully. When pressed by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle last week, he replied with pursed-lipped irritation: I’ve learned a tremendous amount of wisdom. I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anyone who’s ever stood for office and I think I’ve proven myself to be as honorable as I am effective.

While Democrats have their own worries about Bidens’ possible inability to serve a full second term and the likelihood of a default President Harris before 2028, they show no sign of doing anything about it. When Franklin D. Roosevelt sought a fourth term in 1944, his party leaders first forced him to get rid of his incumbent vice president, the erratic Henry Wallace, then vetoed the Roosevelt’s favorite alternative, James Byrnes of South Carolina. Byrnes was a segregationist who left the Roman Catholic Church, potentially alienating liberals and Northern Catholics. Party leaders wanted Harry Truman instead and forced their wish on Roosevelt. Their determination proved to be well founded. Nine months later, Roosevelt was dead.

Truman was then re-elected, on his own and against all odds. But today’s Democratic Party lacks a similar mechanism to replace a badly voting vice-presidential candidate with a stronger one without unleashing a protracted spasm of accusations and counter-accusations of racism, sexism and from the rest of the intra-progressive lexicon of grievances.

The X factors don’t just apply to Biden. The Republican campaign faces its own problems: Trump isn’t much younger than Biden. But the risks that most surround the GOP’s leading candidate are legal, not medical. Trump has already been charged by the Manhattan District Attorney. What if he is convicted in this case, or charged in other possible cases being prosecuted by the Justice Department and a Georgia district attorney?

Trump’s indictments have, so far, generated a rallying effect among his co-partisans, widening his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to 30 points the following month. Trump’s famous confidence that his supporters would follow him even if he shot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue seems justified.

But the focus here is so far. More charges could follow. Trump is also engaged in a civil lawsuit in which the underlying issue is an accusation that he raped a woman, backed up by testimony that he sexually assaulted many others. As president, Trump could count on some political cover because the large number of wrongdoing allegations intermingled, confused people and often canceled each other out. Whether indictments now cancel each other out in the same way is not so clear, let alone whether they turn into cumulative convictions, followed by convictions. It’s not inconceivable that Trump could wear an ankle bracelet when and if he delivers his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

If Trump receives a criminal conviction for sedition, conspiracy or another crime against American democracy, his most hardcore supporters could turn to extralegal or even violent forms of action, as happened on January 6, 2021. Such repudiation of the rule of law could create a homeland security challenge for the United States. At least part of the wave of mass shootings since 2021 can plausibly be interpreted as a subideological insurrection against legal authority. This is another X-factor to worry about, one protected by the way many conservatives have embedded gun rights at the very center of their cultural identity.

The immediate X-factor is whether a doomed Trump can remain viable in presidential politics. The answer must be no. Trump leads a coalition that includes a lot of people who don’t like him very much. Several polls show that one-fifth to one-third of self-identified Republicans hold an unfavorable opinion of Trump, depending on when and how the question is asked. In November 2021, Marquette found that 40% of Republicans wanted Trump to not run again. Quinnipiac reported in November 2022 that a quarter of Republicans viewed Trump’s influence as negative for their party. In April 2023, NBC showed that a quarter of Republicans want a candidate who isn’t distracted by personal legal issues. In a May poll by The Washington Post/ABC, 22% of Republicans and leaning Republicans said they would be unhappy if Trump were nominated in 2024.

Trump won 45.9% of the vote in 2016 and 46.8% in 2020, the same popular vote share as Michael Dukakis in 1988, and less than Al Gores in 2000, John Kerrys in 2004 and Mitt Romneys in 2012 , all of whom were, of course, the losing contender in their respective race. Trump is not starting his third presidential contest with a big margin to spare. The US electoral system tilts in favor of rural and conservative candidates, but not enough to save a presidential candidate who falls below Trump’s support levels in 2016 and 2020.

The X factors can be events completely independent of the candidates. Maybe Congressional Republicans will mishandle their debt ceiling bet and plunge the US economy into crisis and depression. Perhaps if faced with defeat in Ukraine, the Russians will follow through on their threat to use nuclear weapons. Perhaps former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s plan to mount a spoiler campaign with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024 will draw more Democratic votes than Kanye Wests’ equivalent stunt in 2020.

The X factors must be weighed. But they have to be weighed against all the other factors that point, at present, to the conventional wisdom of Bidens’ re-election.

