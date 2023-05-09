Indonesia, Vietnam aspire to further promote their strategic partnership





Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo immediately after arriving in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on May 9 afternoon to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit. Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2021, also his first overseas visit as Vietnamese prime minister, the Vietnamese prime minister affirmed that Vietnam always values ​​and wishes to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. . The two leaders welcomed the major advances in bilateral relations in a multitude of areas, while affirming that the

bilateral relations are not only strategic for both countries, but also contribute to regional peace, stability and development. They agreed that Vietnam and Indonesia will intensify delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, especially within the framework of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership this year; capitalize on bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Bilateral Cooperation Committee and the Joint Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation Committee; actively implement the signed agreements, including the action plan for the implementation of the Vietnam – Indonesia strategic partnership for 2019 -2023; and build an action plan for 2024 – 2028 early to provide a basis for strengthening more intensive and extensive cooperation. The Vietnamese chief of staff suggested both sides maintain the current business growth to raise revenue to $15 billion or more by 2028 and in a more balanced manner. He also called on Indonesia to provide the best possible conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter its market and strengthen maritime cooperation, including setting up a hotline to support fishing activities and sharing. information on law enforcement at sea.

Showing his support for the cooperation proposals made by Prime Minister Chinh, President Widodo said that Indonesia cherishes and always hopes to further strengthen the strategic partnership with Vietnam. Host and guest agreed to strengthen ties in new areas such as energy transition, digital transformation and infrastructure development. Regarding some regional and international issues of common concern, PM Chinh said Vietnam will continue to cooperate and support Indonesia in successfully holding the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, thus contributing to intensifying solidarity, the unity, resilience and centrality of the blocks. On the East Sea issue, they reaffirmed their support for maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity, centrality and common position on the issue; fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); and accelerating negotiations to soon achieve an effective and efficient Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Prime Minister Chinh took the opportunity to invite President Widodo to return to Vietnam in the coming time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.vov.vn/en/politics/indonesia-vietnam-aspire-to-further-promote-strategic-partnership-post1019097.vov The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

