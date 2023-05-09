Treason, blasphemy… Imran Khan faces 121 cases across Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday, faces 121 cases across the country, including charges of treason and blasphemy and incitement to violence and terrorism.

IMAGE: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khan was arrested by Paramilitary Rangers while present at Islamabad High Court for hearing in a corruption case on May 9, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Khan, who traveled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process in court when Rangers smashed the window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff, according to party leader Shireen Mazari.

Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Khan, 70, recently submitted a list of cases to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The list says 31 cases have been registered against Khan in the federal capital and 30 cases and notices of appeal have been issued in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

These cases relate to various charges such as treason, blasphemy, commission and incitement to violence and terrorism.

According to the list, 12 cases of terrorism have been recorded against Imran in Lahore and 14 cases have been recorded in Faisalabad. Some 22 terrorism cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.

A court in Islamabad is due to indict him on May 10 in a case in which he allegedly hid proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

On November 19 last year, the National Accountability Bureau became aware of the alleged non-disclosure of the true value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife and other cabinet members. Sources with knowledge of the matter said there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

The investigative proceedings revealed that during Khan’s tenure as prime minister, he kept some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The corruption case for which he was present Tuesday before the high court of Islamabad does not appear in the list.

Islamabad Police released a statement quoting Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan saying that Imran had been arrested in connection with the case which alleges that Khan and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate company for legalizing 50 billion rupees.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing an NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and a real estate tycoon, which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the Treasury.

They are also accused of obtaining improper benefits in the form of over 458 kanals (23.16 hectares) of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Imran Khan previously said that more than 140 complaints had been filed against him across the country since his ousting as prime minister last year.

PTI leader Khan was ousted in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/news/report/treason-blasphemy-imran-khan-faces-121-cases-across-pakistan/20230509.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos