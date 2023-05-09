Donald Trump’s absence exploited by prosecutors during closing argumentsLawyer





The absence of Donald Trump – during a civil trial on the claims of E. Jean Carroll that the former president raped her in a department store – was “exploited” by Carroll’s lawyers, a legal expert says.

A nine-person jury is due to begin deliberations on Tuesday after closing arguments in the case were delivered on Monday.

Carroll, 79, is suing Trump, 76, in New York for assault and defamation, alleging he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1995 or 1996 and defamed her by denying that it occurred. Trump denied raping Carroll and accused her of making up the story.

Trump, who is making a third bid for the White House, told reporters last week he would “probably” attend the trial, but did not show up.

E. Magazine columnist Jean Carroll arrives for her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Trump’s absence from a civil trial over Carroll’s claims that the former president raped her at a department store was “exploited” by Carroll’s lawyers, a legal expert has said. Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

Carroll’s attorneys took advantage of his absence to argue their case, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said Monday.

“Some of you asked if Trump’s no-show had any consequences,” Rubin tweeted.

“Obviously we won’t know until a verdict is in, but did Carroll’s attorneys exploit his absence in their conclusion and rebuttal? You better believe it.” Newsweek reached out to Rubin for further comment via social media.

She noted that Mike Ferrara, an attorney for Carroll, told jurors they should use Trump’s absence from the trial to find he committed the attack.

Trump’s attorneys never called him to testify because “it would hurt their case if they did,” Ferrara said.

“You should draw the conclusion that it’s because he did.”

He said it wasn’t a ‘he said, she said’ case because ‘there wasn’t even a ‘he said’ because Donald Trump never looked you in the eye and the denied”.

As Ferrara said just before ending, “this was never going to be a ‘he said, she said’ case, we had too many witnesses for that. But now, at the end of this trial, we see that there wasn’t even ‘he said,’ said, ‘because Donald Trump never looked you in the eye and denied it.’

— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) May 9, 2023

Roberta Kaplan, another lawyer for Carroll, told the jury that Trump was absent because he “knows what he did,” the Associated Press reported.

Citing excerpts from Trump’s October deposition and his comments on a 2005 Access Hollywood video, Kaplan said much of what Trump said “actually supports our view.”

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Kaplan said. “In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself. He knows what he did. He knows he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll.”

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told the jury in closing arguments that there was no reason to call Trump as a witness because Carroll doesn’t remember when the encounter happened.

He said Carroll’s story was too far-fetched to believe and managed to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir where she first publicly revealed her claims as well as to disparage Trump.

During an appearance on NewsNation, Diana Florence, a former prosecutor, said jurors are expected to set aside politics and base their verdict on the evidence.

“I think this jury, I have faith in the jury system, they’re going to look at the evidence and they’re going to hold it to their charge,” she said. “Unfortunately for Mr. Trump, I think they met him.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office for comment via email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-absence-exploited-prosecutors-lawyer-1799085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos