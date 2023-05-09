Cleverly said he would welcome Xi Jinping’s role in Ukraine-Russia peace process

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

The UK would welcome an intervention by Chinese President Xi Jinping to help broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, according to the Foreign Secretary.

Speaking during a visit to the United States, James Cleverly said Britain would not be critical if Mr Xi chose to use his significant degree of influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve a just and lasting peace settlement.

The cabinet minister also warned the West that it must be ready for kyiv’s planned spring offensive lest it achieve a breakthrough against Russian troops.

Answering questions at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Mr Cleverly was asked his thoughts on whether the West should be open to Beijing playing a role in trying to coordinate a ceasefire in Eastern Europe.





If he can help restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and get Russian troops out of that country, I won’t criticize that. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Mr Xi is believed to be on good terms with Mr Putin, having visited Moscow in March.

China, which has said it wants to mediate in Russia’s war with Ukraine, tried to appear neutral but refused to criticize the Kremlins’ invasion.

Mr. Cleverly said: I would salute the intervention that brought this war to a just and lasting conclusion from wherever it comes.

And I don’t think we should be dog in the manger about it. We know that Xi enjoys significant influence with Vladimir Putin.

If he can use that influence to achieve what he has said publicly and that is close to his heart, namely sovereignty, territory, integrity, non-threat of use of nuclear weapons, then why do we criticize this intervention if it is significant and if he really fulfills it? (These are) two big ifs.

But if through his intervention he can help restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and get Russian troops out of that country, then I won’t criticize that.

But it has to be more than just a headline gimmick, it has to be a real intervention.

Mr Cleverly also said the West must prepare for the 15-month-long conflict in Ukraine to become frightening, as he warned it might not follow a Hollywood script.

He urged the UK and its allies to stick with Kiev, arguing that it was better to deal with the threat from Moscow now rather than having to devote more resources to countering Mr Putin’s aggression. later.

The comments come against the backdrop of long-held expectations that Ukraine is planning a counterattack offensive in an effort to push Kremlins troops from the current front lines.

We must recognize that there may not be a simple, quick and decisive breakthrough, Mr. Cleverly said.

And the point we’ve made in the UK is that we have to stick with them.

Now I hope and expect them to do very well because every time I saw Ukrainians they exceeded expectations. But we have to be realistic. It’s the real world, it’s not a Hollywood movie.

Things are complicated, things are messy, things are difficult, things are going to get scary.

We will expect to hear words of escalation from Vladimir Putin’s lips, we have to be ready for that, we have to have the resolve to keep doing the right thing, despite these comments.

Asked if he thought the Western military response had been up to the challenge posed by Russia, Mr. Cleverly added: There is a strong argument that we should not let our bare respective military cabinets.

My answer is: if we save things for a rainy day, it’s the rainy day.