Every Kannadiga’s dream is mine: On the eve of elections, Prime Minister Modi appeals for support to make Karnataka the No.1 state





On the eve of elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to support the BJP in making Karnataka the number one state, saying its dual-engine sarkar and resolutely focused and futuristic approach could contribute to the growth and the state economy.

In a video message released on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister said: Every Kannadiga’s dream is my own dream Your resolution is my resolution. With the vote due to take place on May 10, the campaign in Karnataka ended on Monday evening. The BJP is in a fierce electoral battle with Congress to retain power in the state where Janata Dal (secular) is also in contention making it a triangular contest in several constituencies especially in Mysuru and coastal areas of State. In his more than eight-minute video message, Prime Minister Modi, who has been involved in a high-profile campaign in the state in recent days, said the affection and blessings he received from the people had strengthened its determination to make the State No 1 in all sectors. Prime Minister Modi said India’s push to be one of the world’s top three economies would only be possible when Karnataka’s economic growth accelerates. Karnataka is filled with the resolve to take the leadership of developed India. Today, India is the fifth largest economy and we need to achieve a top three. This is possible when Karnataka’s economy grows rapidly and achieves the goal of a trillion dollar economy. You have seen the dual engine government of Karnataka in three and a half years. The decisive, targeted and futuristic policies of the BJP have played a key role in expanding the economy of Karnatakas, he said, adding that the state under the rule of the BJP has secured foreign direct investment (FDI ) of Rs 90,000 crore despite the Covid pandemic period when it was nearly Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government. He said that the BJP is committed to the bright future of Karnataka and to making the state the number one in investment, industry and innovation and now aims to make it the main destination for the education, entrepreneurship and employment. Ensuring better infrastructure, improved transport facilities and improved quality of life in cities and towns and new opportunities for women and youth, the Prime Minister said: For all this, the BJP government will work with a total and honest commitment. When we set a goal together, no power on earth can stop us from achieving it. Therefore, in order to make Karnataka the first state in the country, I seek your support and blessings, he said, urging people to come and vote on May 10. While evoking Karnataka’s cultural heritage and heroes including 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda who is credited as the founder of Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi said it was the BJP’s responsibility to honor its heritage while bringing it to modernity. While the BJP turned the mention of Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto into a polling issue, Prime Minister Modi also mentioned Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman) in his brief speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/elections/kannadiga-karnataka-election-pm-modi-no-1-state-8599686/

