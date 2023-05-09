Did Boris Johnson face King Charles over Rwandan politics?





The former prime minister’s aide claimed that Boris Johnson and King Charles opposed the new monarchs and pointed to criticism of the government’s controversial policy in Rwanda.

Boris Johnson is said to have ‘squared’ King Charles over his reported disapproval of the government’s controversial policy in Rwanda. (Credit: Getty Images) Boris Johnson reported confronting newly crowned King Charles over the government’s controversial policy on Rwanda at a Commonwealth meeting last year, according to the former aide to the Prime Minister. The monarch’s comments were leaked to the media last summer. His press team did not deny the allegations. The Prime Minister at the time seems to have been looked down upon by Charles’s opinion. Guto Harri, Johnson’s former communications director, has now said he let Charles squirm after confronting him last summer. What happened between Boris Johnson and King Charles? Mr Harri said the couple butted heads at a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda in June 2022. It was reported in the media a few days earlier that, according to a source close to Charles, the Prince of Wales at the time was disillusioned with politics. Boris Johnson is said to have ‘squared’ King Charles over his reported disapproval of the government’s controversial policy in Rwanda. (Credit: Getty Images) The former prince reportedly described the government’s stance on the issue as appalling, adding that he was unimpressed with the direction the government was taking. The former Number 10 communications director said Johnson had been very tough on Charles over the issue at the Commonwealth meeting. Speaking to LBC, he added: The impression I got was that Prince Charles at the time was squirming, trying to deny he said that. The root of the problem seemed to be that Charles’ press team had not attempted to contact news outlets to kill the story. Mr Harri said it was common for an army of people representing the Royal Family to call for a story to be removed on the grounds that it was false. He added: The fact that the story was allowed and could not be denied meant that he had in fact called government policy appalling. Guto Harri, Boris Johnson’s communications director for Number 10, is a longtime ally of the former prime minister. (Credit: Getty Images) Mr Harri also wrote about the alleged confrontation in the Daily Mail. He said Johnson told him I went pretty hard…basically in front of the prince and confronting him about what he said, as unelected royalty, about the actions of a government democratically elected. Johnson’s communications director also said he advised Charles against giving a speech about his regrets over slavery and the British Empire’s role in the practice, with Johnson saying it could lead to a demand for financial reparations from the countries concerned. The royal would indeed go on to deliver the speech at the Rwanda summit, in which he described the depth of his personal grief over the suffering caused by slavery. Learn more What did Boris Johnson say about the meeting? Johnson, who attended the Kings coronation on May 6, denied Mr Harri’s claims, calling his recollections inaccurate. This despite the fact that Mr Harri is known to be a longstanding and strong ally of the former Prime Minister. He said that at the Commonwealth summit, he and the former Prince of Wales had a good old chinwag that covered a lot of ground. He did not detail what the two talked about in their conversation.

