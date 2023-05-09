Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape





(NEW YORK) — A jury in New York is set to begin deliberations in a civil trial on Tuesday over advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a Manhattan luxury department store in 1996.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury for about an hour before jurors begin discussing the civil lawsuits for assault and defamation.

If they believe Carroll, jurors can award compensatory and punitive damages. Trump, who did not attend the trial, insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or knew her.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told the jury in closing arguments on Monday that Carroll’s story was too outlandish to be believed. He said she compensated to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir where she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Trump for political reasons.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, cited excerpts from Trump’s October deposition and his notorious comments on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which he said celebrities could grab women between the legs without ask.

She urged jurors to believe her client.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Kaplan said, referring to Trump’s absence from court during the two-week trial. She said much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our side of the case.”

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll.

Read more: The main investigations into Donald Trump

Carroll, 79, testified that she had a chance encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across from Trump Tower. She said it was a lighthearted interaction during which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before Trump got violent in a dressing room.

Tacopina told jurors there was no reason to call Trump as a witness when Carroll doesn’t even remember when his meeting with Trump happened.

He told the jury that Carroll made up his claims after hearing about a 2012 episode of “Law and Order” in which a woman is raped in the locker room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

“They modeled their secret scheme on an episode of one of the most popular shows on television,” he said of Carroll.

Two of Carroll’s friends testified that she told them about the meeting with Trump shortly after it happened, several years before the “Law and Order” episode aired.

