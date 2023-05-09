In the messy world of international development finance, no country has disrupted the existing setup so much as China, which over the past decade has eclipsed both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the biggest creditor in the world by lending hundreds of billions of dollars.

Beijing now has, for the first time, the keys to the car. The problem is that the car is on blocks, and the key does not work. China’s bet on checkbook diplomacy turned out to be little different from a weekend in Las Vegas, except nothing stayed in Vegas.

Debt problems have plagued governments for centuries. Habsburg Spain had more flaws than branches on its family tree. The rise of national banks in the 17th century, first in Holland, then in England, contributed to this. But it wasn’t until after World War II that the world got a lender of last resort. Or the first.

Rather than turn to wealthy private lenders, for decades debt-ridden governments have largely asked for help of the Paris Club, an informal group of major creditors, alongside the IMF and the World Bank, multilateral institutions created after the war. China didn’t join this particular party, but they’re still crushing the wedding.

China’s emergence as a major lending power is now upending that system, forcing everyone involved to navigate a changing landscape in which the new heavyweight eschews the old playbook. differences in lending, China has also favored a bilateral approach to debt renegotiations that clashes with the coordinated Paris Club framework. Efforts to include China have also failed: Beijing has repeatedly refused offers join the group while questioning standards that have underpinned international debt restructuring practices.

The world has changed, said Adnan Mazarei, a former deputy director of the IMF who now works at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. There is a new big player called China. You can’t tell a huge new player that you have to play by my rules or the highway.

The Paris Club emerged in the aftermath of World War II as a group of mainly Western creditors who have long played a role influential role in global lending and could collectively respond to calls from cash-strapped countries for debt relief. In the decades that followed, the group acted on hundreds of requests in coordination with the World Bank and the IMF. But China’s economic rise has challenged this dominance. Once a debtor nation, since launching its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure development initiative designed to export China’s industrial overcapacity and expand its global influence in 2013, Beijing has granted hundreds billions of dollars in loans.

China has bet big on the red numbers. The roulette ball did not tilt its way. There was the assumption that these countries would also align with China on other geopolitical issues and that China could make a good comeback by building a stronger set of geopolitical alliances, said Eswar Prasad, former chief of IMF China Division who is currently a professor at Cornell University. Both did not bear fruit.

China has since cut its lending, but the consequences of years of its risky, even economically questionable deals are now catching up. As Chinese borrowers fail to repay, Beijing has resorted to distributing more than $230 billion in emergency lending, a reflection of the competing pressures he faces both to get his money back and to preserve the goodwill he has tried to create through the BRI.

China spent the 1950s and 1960s courting the developing world. It’s only recently that he really started to open his wallet. This may be a truly unprecedented moment, said Scott Morris, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and a former US Treasury official. I’m not sure there was ever a period of time, going back to the 1950s, when a government was as important as China is today in this debt dynamic.

The problem is that many of the countries to which China lends money are broke. Sri Lanka offered a great port and 100,000 endangered monkeys to move the Chinese kneecaps away. Beijing needs the vigor, and the countries it has bet on cannot find the goods. With an increasing number of countries now pushing for debt relief, the key question now is who bears the burden of losses. China has insisted that if it suffers losses, multilateral lenders should, in contradiction traditional process global debt restructurings.

It’s a shock of who deserves to suffer the most, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center.

One of the main efforts was the G-20 Common framework for the treatment of debt, a 2020 initiative that would allow Beijing and other creditors to jointly act on requests for debt relief as countries buckled under the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. But nearly three years later, progress has been slim.

There was a lot of hope that [the Common Framework] would be the new architecture for restructuring and debt relief, largely because Beijing was at the table, Morris said. But the general principles of the framework left a lot of room for interpretation, he added, and really didn’t present any type of comprehensive plan.

China is ill-equipped to respond to a debt challenge of this magnitude. Bradley Parks, executive director of research group William & Marys AidData, said while Beijing has experience rescheduling bilateral debt, it is not used to working with others. To complicate matters further, it’s not just Beijing that needs to get involved; the negotiations involve an uncoordinated and fragmented system of Chinese banks, financial institutions and regulators, all seeking their own outcomes. Chinese officials could also fear being perceived as agreeing to a package crafted by the international community, Prasad said.

There is no one China when it comes to debt renegotiations, said Matthew Mingey, an expert in Chinese economic diplomacy at the Rhodium Group. It’s not just about bringing China closer to the rest of the world, but about bringing Chinese lenders, regulators and institutions closer together.

Faced with mounting economic and political pressures, China appears to have eased its demands in recent weeks, apparently considering stopping calling on multilateral lenders to also take losses, according to the the wall street journal.

I think it’s been a very painful process to see China being socialized to a long-standing set of rules and norms that they weren’t used to before, Parks said. Now we watch them learn why the rules and norms exist, and it’s kind of excruciatingly slow and painful, but they start so, always, so slowly to manifest.

Past crises can offer lessons about what awaits us when debt crises metastasize. In the 1980s, the crushing debt burden across Latin America triggered painful hyperinflation and plunged millions of people into poverty. There are fears that just as Latin America had a lost decade after the debt crisis of the 1980s, these other countries will also experience many years of low growth, said Mazarei, the former deputy director of the IMF.

If negotiations remain deadlocked, said Carmen Reinhart, a former World Bank chief economist who is now a Harvard Kennedy School professor, already vulnerable debtors will lose the most.

The longer it goes on, the greater the cumulative toll it takes on these borrowers, who are the canary in the coal mine, they are the most fragile of countries, she said. This delay has real humanitarian consequences.