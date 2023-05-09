Marcos to raise ‘common concerns’ at ASEAN summit in Indonesia

(UPDATE) President Marcos is expected to raise “common concerns” with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) when they meet at the 42nd Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

In a speech before his departure on Tuesday, Marcos said ASEAN leaders should “exchange their views on pressing issues of common concern such as developments in the South China Sea, the situation in Myanmar and the rivalry between great powers, among others”.

While there, Marcos said he would promote the country’s interests in the region through “regional and multilateral cooperation”, among them issues related to the South China Sea.

At the last ASEAN summit, the president pushed for the speedy conclusion of a code of conduct in the South China Sea based on international law, which he said should be an example of how states manage their differences.

China, the Philippines and other ASEAN member states have overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

In a 2016 arbitration award, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that the Beijing Nine-Dash Line, a demarcation that covers almost 80% of the South China Sea, is illegal.

Beijing has since ignored the decision as it continues to strengthen its presence in the disputed territories.

At the same time, Marcos said his participation in the biennial meeting “will serve to promote and protect the interests of our country, including our continued efforts towards economic growth, the achievement of food and energy security, the promoting trade and investment, combating transnational crimes such as human trafficking, and protecting migrant workers in crisis situations, among others.”

This is the President’s second visit to Indonesia, which was his first trip abroad after winning the elections on May 9, 2022. His first visit was in July last year at the invitation of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The president is also expected to attend the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Zone, as well as meet with officials from Timor Leste, joining the summit for the first time as an observer, to discuss their possible membership. to the regional block.

ASEAN leaders are likely to adopt a roadmap for Timor Leste’s full membership of the regional bloc after it is applied at the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits in 2022.

“During these meetings, we will have the opportunity to emphasize the importance of strengthening cooperation in the BIMP-EAGA sub-region to support a dynamic economy,” he said.

“And as the theme of this ASEAN summit comes out clearly, it is once again towards economic growth and recognizing that ASEAN and Southeast Asia have been the partners that other parties of the world … see Southeast Asia as the center of growth for the global economy. And that is why it is very important that we continue to discuss with other ASEAN leaders on how which we can maximize and find that extra energy, that synergy through our collaboration,” he added.

Other meetings the president is expected to attend are the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Asean Business Advisory Council, the Asean Youth, and the High-Level Working Group on the Post-2025 Vision of the ASEAN community.

“I look forward to our productive engagements, our always productive engagements with our ASEAN partners,” Marcos said.

“This is a continuation of the process we started from the idea, principle and concept of centrality of ASEAN to the challenges we need to respond to,” he added.

It is Marcos’ 13th international trip since becoming leader just a year ago, after completing his official working visit to the United States and attending the coronation of King Charles III in London last week. .

The plane carrying the president and his delegation left Villamor Air Base in Pasay after 1 p.m.

The opening ceremony of the 42nd ASEAN Summit will be held on Wednesday, May 10.

The ASEAN Summit is the highest decision-making body in the Southeast Asian region, comprising the heads of state or government of member states.

It is held twice a year and serves as a venue for discussion and political deliberations on various global developments and issues affecting the Southeast Asian region and beyond.