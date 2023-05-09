



Securing borders The decade-long civil war in Syria has created new security challenges for Ankara. The YPG, an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, has been carrying out cross-border strikes against Turkish troops and civilians for years. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Trkiye, the United States and the European Union. As the Syrian conflict weakened Damascus’ grip on the country’s territory, the YPG and other terrorist groups, including Daesh, tightened their hold. This was unacceptable for the Turkish government. Since 2016, Trkiye has launched four military operations in northern Syria, mainly to repel the YPG. But this required not only diplomatic tact, but also a strength of character based on the national interest of the Trkiyes. YPG rebranded itself as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which received consistent military and financial support from the United States. Even though Trkiye is part of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) security alliance, Washington has rejected Anakra’s repeated demands to cut ties with the YPG. And that’s where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set foot. Ankara’s commitment to standing firm was on full display when it blocked Sweden and Finland from joining NATO. The Nordic countries have allowed the PKK to hold rallies and campaigns where they openly display the terrorist groups’ flags and literature. Trkiyes’ diplomacy to counter the PKK-YPG threat worked successfully as Finland took steps to address Ankara’s security concerns. In response to the Helsinki cooperation, the Turkish parliament voted in March to allow Finland to join NATO. A maritime balance Over the past decade, a dozen countries, including Greece and Israel, have embarked on a race to find oil and gas reserves in the Mediterranean Sea. But for many years, Trkiye faced obstacles to enter this field of offshore oil exploration. It was strange since Trkiye has the longest coastline of all the countries located on the edge of the Mediterranean. Trkiye, a regional economic powerhouse, has been left out of maritime agreements, including those that Greece, Israel and southern Cyprus used to demarcate offshore gas blocks between them. Similarly, Greece has sought to enforce exclusive economic zone (EEZ) rights around its many small Aegean islands. An EEZ is an exclusive zone of a country extending 200 nautical miles from its coast. That leaves Trkiye with a small stretch offshore and almost nothing in the eastern Mediterranean – something unacceptable for Ankara. To protect his rights, Trkiye signed a maritime agreement with the UN-backed Libyan government based in Tripoli in 2019. The agreement gives a legal framework for offshore oil and gas exploration, which Trkiye and Libya have the intention to carry out.

