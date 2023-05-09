Indian state heads to polls after bitter campaign in key test for Modi





India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters from atop a vehicle during a road rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections (AFP via Getty Images) More than 50 million people are ready to vote in local elections in the south Indias Karnataka Wednesday which will serve as a critical test for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Polls are crucial for Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Festival (BJP), which faces the challenge of retaining its post in the only state in southern India where it currently has a government. The other southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have all consistently rejected the BJP. The elections also saw a long, high-tension campaign against the opposition Congress party fighting for a return to power in Karnataka. The Karnataka State Assembly elections are also key for the national discourse of the BJP and Mr. Modis to return to power in the national elections to be held next year. Home to India’s Silicon Valley city of Bengaluru, Karnataka has three major political players in the fray, the BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), all of which have campaigned aggressively since the start of this year. to entice voters by holding miles. long mega-rallies and competing on local and federal issues such as regional caste identities, reservations and even pitting the state’s milk brand against that of Mr. Modis Gujarat. India’s Election Commission, which oversees the country’s elections, will hold polls on Wednesday and announce the results on Saturday. The agency has set up more than 58,000 voting booths in India’s sixth-largest state to accommodate nearly 890 voters in each office. Campaigning for the elections ended on Sunday, with a slew of rallies held by Mr Modi and his political opponents in Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, across Bengaluru. Mr Modi held 19 public meetings and six roadshows, with the BJP fielding 222 candidates at the polls. The contest is for a total of 224 seats and the winner will have to cross the 113 mark halfway through to form a government in Karnataka. The story continues In a strong anti-BJP campaign, the Gandhi duo, along with regional party stalwarts like DK Shivkumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, have fiercely targeted Mr Modis’ party for not focusing on critical issues facing the state and failing to deliver on the promises of previous polls. The opposition party has also targeted fringe organizations like the Bajrang Dal, which are part of the same umbrella family as the BJP, and said it would take decisive action against these groups. Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Gandhi’s two descendants, also made a rare campaign appearance in Hubli District. Karnataka’s elections were dominated by strong regional caste issues between two factions: the Lingayats and the Vokkaliga community, which make up 17 and 11 percent of the state’s population respectively. Karnataka has seen a trend for nearly four decades of alternating political parties coming to power, which Mr Modi wants to break by returning to power there.

