Anti-abortion group meets with Trump, weeks after criticism





HOUSTON (AP) The leader of a prominent anti-abortion group met with former President Donald Trump on the issue, just weeks after raising questions about his pledge to restrict access to the procedure.

Calling her Monday meeting with Trump terrific, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, said in a statement that she reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children should include the exceptions for the life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.

Dannenfelser told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she has met with a number of declared and potential Republican candidates for president in 2024 and that it is her duty to work with them on issues related to abortion.

I don’t align with Trump, Dannenfelser said. I’ve had similar conversations with every other GOP presidential candidate.

The characterization of the meeting which the Dannenfelsers Group said took place at Trump’s home in Florida marked a turnaround from more than two weeks ago. Next, Dannenfelser called Trump’s assertion that abortion restrictions should be left to individual states, not the federal government, a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.

The Dannenfelsers group has said it will not support any White House candidate who does not support at least a 15-week federal abortion ban. His statement on Monday’s meeting with the leading GOP candidate did not mention any discussion of proposed limits on a federal ban, other than Trump’s opposition to late proceedings, which he has long opposed.

Trump has called himself the most pro-life president in American history as his three nominations of conservative Supreme Court justices paved the way for the overturning of Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. the country for almost 50 years.

But in the early months of his 2024 candidacy, Trump has often evaded the issue of abortion, even as Republicans across the country celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling stripping federal constitutional rights to the practice.

On Monday, Dannenfelser repeated a description she had previously used, calling Trump’s tenure the most important in American history for the pro-life cause. Despite the credit Trump received for his judicial nominations, he was criticized after last year’s election for saying Republicans’ underperformance was due to opposition from abortion haters to exceptions for women. women who became pregnant through rape or incest or whose lives were in danger.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the meeting, which Dannenfelser said also included Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s top congressional allies, as well as the Family Research Council chairman Tony Perkins, a conservative Christian ally of Trump.

All of the candidates running in the Republican presidential primary or heading to a candidacy have supported the state ban on abortion. Most have been far more cautious about taking a stance on a nationwide ban, although entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamys’ campaign has said he thinks it’s a problem for states, not the federal government.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has launched a presidential exploratory committee and is expected to enter the race later this month, said he would sign a federal law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy if he was elected president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a state abortion ban last month that, if upheld by the courts, would ban the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, or before many women know they are pregnant. It will only go into effect if the state’s Supreme Court, which is conservatively controlled, upholds Florida’s current 15-week ban, which is part of an ongoing legal challenge.

Florida’s ban is said to be one of the toughest in the United States. But DeSantis did not elaborate on his position on whether such restrictions should be imposed across the country.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former UN ambassador, called abortion a personal issue that should be left to the states, though she said she supports federal laws on where there is a consensus. Last month, in a speech at SBA headquarters, Haley said she saw a federal role in the debate, but did not endorse a nationwide ban.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who as governor signed a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, said he would sign a federal ban, but refrained from saying what timelines he would support as president.

Trump’s stance has provided an opening on the right for potential rivals like former Vice President Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian with longstanding anti-abortion views. Pence’s advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, has been pushing Congress to pass legislation that includes a nationwide ban on abortion starting at around six weeks.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

This story has been updated to reflect Dannenfelser’s characterization of the reunion.

