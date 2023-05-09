How Imran Khan became the man who divided Pakistan | Imran Khan





Imran Khan is often considered Pakistan’s most controversial man.

For some, the former superstar cricketer turned prime minister, who was ousted from power last April and arrested on Tuesday in a corruption case, is Pakistan’s long-awaited anti-establishment savior.

Yet for others, his alleged corruption, economic incompetence and scorched earth political tactics since he was removed from office are the reason why Pakistan is facing a political, economic and constitutional crisis without precedent that is tearing the country apart.

Khan first rose to prominence in Pakistan as an Oxford-educated heartthrob who brought World Cup cricket glory to the country in 1992. He married into British aristocracy, se marrying journalist Jemima Goldsmith in 1995, but soon began to make a living in politics. ambitions known to us.

In 1996, he co-formed and became the leader of a new political party known as the Pakistan Movement for Justice, or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI). The ambitions of the PTI were to bring democracy, progress and expertise to a country that had long been held back by the interference or outright control of the military and the dominance of a few powerful political dynasties.

While he remained in political opposition for more than a decade, Khan began to embrace a nationalist agenda that drew heavily on Islamist and anti-Western narratives, repositioning himself as a devout Muslim and drawing a line neat under his former reputation as a westernized continental playboy. He spoke out against America’s war on terror and led elections on an anti-corruption agenda, but in 2014 he was accused of corruption by his party’s co-founder in a case that is dragging on today .

But many believe it was the support of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, which has ruled Pakistan for decades both directly through military coups and behind the scenes as the country’s political puppeteers, that ultimately brought about Khan in power.

The military had fallen out with the dynasties that dominated the country’s political landscape and was beginning to look for a new face to throw their tacit support behind. According to his party members, Khan became the blue-eyed boy in the army and in 2018 he was elected prime minister by a narrow majority. Khan denies that the military played a role in his election.

According to members of his government, the military took the lead during Khan’s early years in power. The generals were given control of significant parts of the government, pro-military policies were adopted, and the media was tightly controlled. There was also a heavy crackdown on opponents of Khans, many of whom were imprisoned.

But in 2021, cracks began to appear in the relationship. An emboldened Khan began to resent control of the military and began attempting to resist it, claiming that his government was being blackmailed. Meanwhile, the military was unhappy with Pakistan’s declining economic situation. As they began to quietly withdraw their support, the Khans’ government publicly weakened.

Despite Khan’s best efforts to prevent a vote of no confidence in April 2022, first by unconstitutionally dissolving parliament and then threatening to declare martial law, he was ousted from power after dozens of PTI MPs withdrew their support.

Yet Khan’s political capital skyrocketed after his removal as prime minister. As he sought to return to the top job, he began to position himself as an anti-establishment rebel and launched a tirade against the same generals who would have brought him to power, thereby upending Pakistani politics.

In speeches and on social media, he blamed the military for orchestrating a Western-backed plot to overthrow him and delivered vitriolic speeches against the country’s most powerful military figures, who were previously considered untouchable. In November, after he was shot dead by a gunman at a rally in Punjab, he openly accused the government and military of colluding with foreign powers to have him assassinated. He now faces dozens of cases related to corruption and sedition, which he says are politically motivated. In March, he managed to evade arrest by escaping to a neighbour’s house.

Critics have accused him of stoking political unrest for selfish ends. But just as thousands took to the streets after losing power, Khan’s enduring popularity was evident hours after his arrest on Tuesday when his many die-hard followers took to the streets to protest across the country. Echoing Khans’ rhetoric, many raged against the military and called for a snap general election, due in October. If they happen and Khan is allowed to contest, it is widely believed that he will win.

