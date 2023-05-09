Leaders of Vietnam and Indonesia hail progress in bilateral relations | Policy





PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Labuan Bajoon on May 9. (Photo: VNA) Labuan Bajo (VNA) Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after arriving in Labuan Bajo from the archipelago nation on the afternoon of May 9 to attend the 42nd ASEAN summit. Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2021, also his first overseas trip as Vietnam’s prime minister, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance and wishes to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries. . Both the host and guest applauded the significant progress made in bilateral relations in all fields, agreeing to put more into play the traditional close friendship to build momentum for the strategic partnership to reach a new height. Bilateral relations are not only strategic for the two countries, but also contribute to regional peace, stability and development, they said. The two leaders agreed that Vietnam and Indonesia will increase delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, especially amid the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership this year; capitalize on bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Bilateral Cooperation Committee and the Joint Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation Committee; actively execute the agreements signed, including the action plan for the implementation of the Strategic partnership Vietnam – Indonesia for 2019 -2023; and build an action plan for 2024 – 2028 early to provide a basis for promoting more intensive and extensive cooperation. Premier Chinh suggested the two sides maintain the current trade growth to raise revenue to $15 billion or more by 2028 and in a more balanced manner. He also proposed to Indonesia to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter its market and to strengthen maritime cooperation, including the establishment of a hotline to support fishing activities and information sharing. information on law enforcement at sea. Expressing his support for his guests’ cooperation proposals, President Widodo said Indonesia always cherishes and hopes to further strengthen the strategic partnership with Vietnam. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen their ties in new areas such as energy transition, digital transformation and infrastructure development. Speaking on some regional and international issues of common concern, PM Chinh said Vietnam will continue to cooperate and support Indonesia to successfully assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, thus contributing to intensifying solidarity, the unity, resilience and centrality of the blocks. Regarding the East Sea issue, they reaffirmed their support for maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity, centrality and common position on the issue; fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); and promoting negotiations to quickly achieve an effective and efficient Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). On this occasion, Prime Minister Chinh invited President Widodo to return to Vietnam soon./.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.vietnamplus.vn/leaders-of-vietnam-indonesia-laud-strides-in-bilateral-relations/252761.vnp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos