Boris Johnson thought Partygate breaker Sue Gray was a psychopath,’ says his former senior aide





BORIS JOHNSON has consistently called Partygate Buster’s Sue Gray a ‘psycho Sue’, it was revealed today. Guto Harri, who was a top aide to the former prime minister, told LBC he thought Partygate had been overblown. 2 Boris Johnson has continually referred to Sue Gray as ‘Psycho Sue’, according to new revelations today Credit: Getty – Pool 2 Guto Harri, BoJo’s ex-communications chief, says the former prime minister is ‘extremely suspicious’ of the Partygate buster and his investigation Credit: Reuters And he hit out at Ms Gray, saying she left no room for ‘perspective’ in her damning Downing Street booze investigation. Asked how Boris described the best Mandarin, Mr Harri replied: “If I were to say one word, maybe it would happen again, ‘psycho’ Sue Grey, would be one of them, and there’s a feeling that she lacked perspective as to what he had done. “Towards the end I think Boris rightly thought there was no perspective and things were completely out of proportion in the way Partygate was perceived.” The ex-assistant added that Boris had ‘great respect’ for Ms Gray but then became ‘extremely suspicious of this woman’. Mr Harri, who was BoJo’s head of communications, hit the airwaves this morning to launch a new podcast, lifting the lid on his move to No10. Alongside Ms Gray’s discussion, Mr Harri revealed how BoJo had “confronted” King Charles over the monarch’s opposition to Rwanda’s deportation programme. “Things weren’t so festive when Boris and the future king traveled to Kigali, Rwanda,” he said. “Prince Charlesas he was then, had criticized the government’s approach to small boats. “He was also planning a speech on slavery. Boris squared off, confronted him and warned him ‘I’ll be careful,’ he said, ‘or you’ll end up having to sell the duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those who built it.’ Relations never fully recovered.” Ms Gray is currently awaiting the outcome of an independent inquiry into whether she can be Sir Keir Starmer’s next right-hand man. Ms Gray was forced out of the Cabinet Office in March after news of her secret conversations with Labor leaked before she approached Whitehall appointments watchdog ACOBA. Last week the Labor boss insisted her future chief of staff had broken no rules and they were not in talks as she sounded out Boris Johnson on the party. But insiders revealed she even refused to pick up the phone or respond to repeated emails to Cabinet Office staff investigating her when she left the ship to join the arrest team by Sir Keir. Responding to BoJo’s claims describing Ms Gray as a psychopath, a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said: ‘The Prime Minister is using appropriate language.

