bjp: BJP banks on PM Modi’s personal appeal to boost outlook and fight ‘anti-incumbency’





The battle-ready BJP with its well-oiled electoral machine has waged its campaign with a blitzkrieg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Karnataka Assembly elections which vote on Wednesday. It was clear that the ‘twin-powered Sarkar’ was looking to bet heavily on Modi’s call to bolster his campaign, shore up his prospects and fight ‘anti-incumbency’. Maintaining power in Karnataka – the only party-ruled state in southern India – will be essential for the BJP to maintain the momentum of its winning streak and get ahead of the polls in the heart. Hindi from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year. Months before the election, a combative Congress had sought to make corruption a central theme in the political narrative. The BJP emerged as the largest party in 2018, but lacked a majority, after which the (secular) Janata Dal and Congress combined to form the government, with JD(S) HD leader Kumaraswamy becoming chief minister. But he formed the government in July 2019 with the help of 17 Congress and JD(S) MPs who quit and joined the BJP. According to the BJP, the prime minister spoke at 19 public meetings and six road shows, the last of which took place on May 6. The BJP brought all of its top guns from the Center – Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath and Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, and the chief ministers of several BJP-led states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), to campaign. The party fielded 75 new candidates and promised in its election manifesto the implementation of the uniform civil code and the national register of citizens, and sought to highlight the advantages of a “twin-powered government” during countryside. The BJP made “Hanuman” a campaign issue after Congress promised to ban Bajrang Dal if he came to power. Modi compared the proposed ban to locking up Hanuman himself. He also made it a point to sing “Jai Bajrang Bali” in all his speeches after the release of the Congress manifesto.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/assembly-elections/karnataka/bjp-banks-on-pm-modis-personal-appeal-to-shore-up-prospects-fight-anti-incumbency/articleshow/100100939.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

