Xi’s War on Economic Reality





PChina’s resident Xi Jinping wants to boost foreign investment in his economy. It needs this investment to ensure the increased GDP growth needed to offset China’s structural economic weaknesses. Foremost among these weaknesses is the Communist Party’s unproductive allocation of capital. High youth unemployment rates, particularly among college graduates, are also of concern to officials. Young educated unemployed people are more inclined to challenge rather than merge with the political establishment. This is not a hypothetical concern: Public protests around Xi’s now-aborted COVID-19 containment strategy have shocked the party. The Chinese economy is also crippled by a likely intractable demographic crisis and wage inflation relative to the value of exports of low-cost goods. UKRAINE’S COUNTER-OFFENSIVE CHOICE BETWEEN BOLD AND VERY BOLD Yet the main economic challenge is Xi himself. The all-powerful leader of the Communist Party is obsessed with control. Although visible in Xi’s increasingly hawkish foreign policy, the need for control is more pronounced at home. Political repression aside, China’s AI development efforts prioritize absolute compliance with Communist Party doctrine above innovation. This is a contradiction of AI in terms. Beijing is also trying to prevent an exodus of wealthy Chinese who resent Xi’s control. The wealthy Chinese who remain are forced to avoid the pitfalls of success. Then there is the technical factor. While Xi prioritizes the development of China’s high-tech economy, growing US restrictions on high-tech exports have put him in a very difficult position. Intellectual property theft and pressure on business partners have become even more critical. China is making it clear to countries like Israel, South Korea and France that unless they allow China access to their high-tech products, Beijing will reduce investment in other areas. Yet Xi has now added another arrow to his quiver of economic control. Recent days have seen raids or forced closures of the Chinese offices of international companies such as Capvision, Bain Capital and the Mintz Group. These actions reflect Xi’s paranoid effort to control the information these companies have access to outside the Communist Party’s comfort zone. Of course, such raids do little to instill confidence in international companies that Beijing’s “we’re open for business” rhetoric truly lives up to the truth. In turn, China is doubling down on the absurd claim that these raids are actually good for business. As a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, “These are normal law enforcement actions in accordance with Chinese laws aimed at promoting healthy and well-regulated growth of the relevant industry and safeguarding security. national and development interests”. Asked about a follow-up question, the spokesperson offered the same answer verbatim. Yes, China will continue to attract investment firms such as BlackRock who only care about making a quick buck. And yes, Western governments like France will continue to prioritize Chinese investment over once historic alliances. But the costs to China of Xi’s need for absolute control are obvious. Xi is following the path of a command economy, when he really needs a Chinese perestroika. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

