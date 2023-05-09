The arrest of former Pakistani leader Imran Khan plunges the country into deadly political chaos





Islamabad – Thousands of protesters marched across Pakistan on Tuesday as the country was rocked by fresh political unrest sparked by the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. At least two deaths have been reported in the chaos in every major city in the Asian nation.

Khan, 70, a former Pakistani cricket captain who now leads the main opposition political party, was arrested on Tuesday morning on a series of corruption charges as he appeared in the high court in the capital, Islamabad.

Video of the arrest showed dozens of paramilitary soldiers in riot gear surrounding Khan and leading him into a black van by the arm. Lawyer Gohar Khan, who was there, later told reporters that Khan had been beaten during the arrest.

“They hit Imran’s head and leg,” he told the country’s Dawn newspaper, further claiming that a wheelchair Khan was using at the time was thrown aside and then confiscated during the the arrest.

Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party, was arrested a day after Pakistan’s powerful military issued a rare public rebuke to the former prime minister for making repeated accusations against a senior official. military. Khan claimed the official tried to have him assassinated and that the former army commander was behind measures to prevent him from returning to power.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan was arrested on the orders of the country’s top anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said Khan and his wife were suspected of having received land worth around $24.7 million from a developer who had been charged with money laundering by British authorities.

Sanaullah said British authorities returned $240 million to Pakistan as part of the money laundering over the case, and said Khan was accused of then returning that money to the property developer instead of keeping it in the national treasury when he was prime minister.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The corruption case is one of more than 100 registered against Khan since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in November 2022, after serving four years of his five-year term.

If convicted of the charges in most of the various cases against him, Khan faces a ban from holding public office. A national election is due in November and Khan, who remains hugely popular among many Pakistanis, is determined to stand.

After Khan’s arrest, his party called on his supporters to “shut down Pakistan”.

In a post on Twitter, the party wrote, “It’s your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood up for you, now is the time to stand up for him.”

Videos posted on Twitter showed PTI protesters besieging military installations, including the homes of army chiefs in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The main artery of Karachi, the country’s largest city, was blocked and vehicles set on fire.

Authorities have issued orders banning protests in several cities, including the capital Islamabad and in Peshawar, the main city of Khyber-Pukthunwa province in the northwest of the country. In Islamabad, at least five police officers were seriously injured and 43 protesters arrested, officials said.

The PTI said two of its supporters were killed by law enforcement officers amid the chaos, one in Quetta and one in Lahore, and numerous videos posted by party members showed protesters being shoot it in several cities.

Khan’s arrest and his party’s call for nationwide protests have dealt another blow to the nuclear-armed country as it struggles to deal with lingering political unrest and crisis economy, with inflation over 36% and an expected IMF bailout delayed for several months already. .

Industrial activity came to a virtual standstill as the central bank raised interest rates to a record 21% to fight inflation, worsening already high unemployment and poverty rates.

Women and children were killed in stampedes at food distribution centers as food inflation hit 40%, an all-time high.

The IMF bailout program for the nation of 220 million people, which expires in June, has stalled since November. Foreign exchange reserves are running out quickly and the remaining $4.5 billion in the kitty will barely cover a month of vital imports.

Before Khan became prime minister in 2018, his biggest victory came at the 1992 Cricket World Cup, when he described his side as battling like ‘cornered tigers’ on the verge of lifting the trophy and send millions of Pakistanis into a rapturous frenzy. The country’s military and the coalition government now trying to rule Pakistan are hoping its latest escapade will not turn into a repeat of that fight.

