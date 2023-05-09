Erdogan’s reign could actually end this weekend

Can elections oust an autocrat like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power? If you pose this question to Turkey watchers in Western capitals for their thoughts on the country’s upcoming elections, you’ll get a resounding no from a significant number of them. Some would say that Erdogan is still very popular or at least adept at mobilizing his supporters. Others will say that elections don’t matter in the entrenched autocracy he built; one way or another, he will find a way to stay in power. Take conventional Western wisdom about this Sunday election with a grain of salt, and here’s why.

Erdogan is indeed a popular leader. He orders somewhere between 40% and 45% support, which is no small thing after 20 years in power. But it’s not as popular as it used to be. In the 2018 presidential election, Erdogan received 52% of the vote, or some 26 million votes. Several factors play in its favour. The elections took place just two years after the failure 2016 coup and its rally effect around the leader. Erdogan is riding a wave of nationalism after the Turkish army intervened in the Syrian Civil War to fight the Syrian Kurds. The country was not suffering from a major economic crisis like today. The opposition was fractured: Selahattin Demirtas, co-chairman of the People’s Democratic People’s Party (HDP), Meral Aksener, leader of the Iyi party, Muharrem Ince, candidate of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), and Temel Karamollaoglu, leader of the Felicity party, were each on the ballot, running separately against Erdogan. . The nationalist base was more unified, with the majority still backing Erdogan; the separatist nationalist Iyi party had been created too recently to attract a large part of the vote.

Fast forward to 2023. To win the election, Erdogan needs to garner more than 26 million votes he got in 2018, as Turkey’s voting population has grown. His problem is that he faces a radically different political context which makes this task very difficult. The rallying effect around the leader of failed coups is long gone. The wave of nationalism that Erdogan once rode has come back to haunt him: there is now growing nationalist opposition to Erdogan, with several nationalist parties snatching votes from his far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The Turkish economy has plunged into a major crisis, with runaway double-digit inflation and soaring food prices. More importantly, the opposition is more united than ever: six parties have united under the banner of the National Alliance and only one candidate for the presidency, the leader of the CHP Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with the additional support from the pro-Kurdish HDP. In total, Kilicdaroglu holds 50.9% of the vote, according to the latest survey.

Skeptics might say that these arguments and the poll numbers would only be relevant if Turkey were a democracy and add that Erdogan has so much to lose that he would do anything to secure victory. They are right. It’s easy to be cynical about an election in a country ruled by an entrenched autocrat who obviously manipulated previous votes and refused to accept the results when they didn’t go his way. In the June 2015 parliamentary elections, Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost its parliamentary majority. Erdogan blocked talks between the AKP and CHP on forming a coalition government and forced new elections. He renewed the fight against the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party to reverse his party’s defeat in new elections held in November. In 2017, Turkey staged a controversy constitutional referendum move to an executive presidency that would grant Erdogan unprecedented powers. The referendum, which Erdogan narrowly won, was marred by widespread allegations of fraud. In the legislative elections and referendum, the opposition was not organized enough to protect the ballot or challenge Erdogan’s efforts to create a fait accompli.

In 2019, however, things changed. Erdogan’s party lost almost every major city in Turkey in municipal elections. The loss of Istanbul, the financial capital where he launched his political career, was particularly frustrating for Erdogan. Erdogan did not accept the opposition’s narrow victory in Istanbul and called for a resumption. When the elections were re-run, the ruling party lost by a much larger margin. Erdogan abusing his power to deny the election result had the effect of mobilizing the opposition.

What does this tell us about the elections in Turkey? That they are popular and the fraud is not, which makes heavy electoral fraud risky for Erdogan. The 2019 elections also highlighted something else. When opposition parties pull together, they can beat Erdogan at the polls. Skeptics might point out that the stakes are much higher for Erdogan in the upcoming vote than they were in the 2019 municipal elections and that he will not accept defeat gracefully. They are not entirely wrong. In personalist autocracies like Turkey, leaders who lose power are likely to end up in prison or exile, so they risk everything to cling on to power.

What are Erdogan’s options in a scenario where he loses the vote by a small margin? He could declare that the election was stolen and ask the Turkish bureaucracy to support him. Whether Turkey’s top electoral body and security bureaucracy heed his call, however, is not a foregone conclusion. A recent decision by the election watchdog to deny a request for election data from the Erdogan government, as part of an effort to create a new online election monitoring system, is a case in point. In March, the Constitutional Court ignored Erdogan’s objections when it reversed a previous decision of blockthe HDP from receiving public funds allocated to finance its election campaign because of its alleged links with militant groups. These and other decisions by key state institutions suggest that Turkish bureaucrats are hedging their bets. They are unlikely to back Erdogan after an election defeat and risk legal repercussions under the new government.

Likewise, opposition supporters optimistic about the possibility of finally beating Erdogan would be more likely to take to the streets if they believe the election was rigged or its outcome denied.

A smarter option for Erdogan would be to accept the outcome and wait for the new government to fail. He still has a strong following that he can mobilize for this purpose. Given the enormous economic problems that a new and inexperienced government would have to solve, it is not impossible to turn the clock back by democratic means, especially if the current opposition succeeds. commitment to move to a reformed parliamentary system, which would pave the way for Erdogan to return to power as prime minister.

Finally, one would expect Erdogan to fight tooth and nail to stay in power to avoid being judged. But under Turkish law, an indictment would have to be approved by two-thirds of parliament, a super-majority that would be very difficult to achieve, not least because the opposition includes key former Erdogan allies who could be sucked into any investigation, an outcome the opposition will probably want to avoid. The fact that a trial and a potential prison sentence are unlikely makes it easier for Erdogan to accept defeat.

All this to say that not all autocracies are created equal; Turkey is neither Russia nor China. In some, elections matter more than in others, and strong men are weaker than they appear.