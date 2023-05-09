Six key moments in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial | Donald Trump News





E Jean Carroll has accused the ex-president of rape and defamation, but his lawyers say the allegations are an affront to justice.

After a seven-day civil trial, jurors in New York must reach a verdict in the rape and libel trial against former US President Donald Trump.

I know you will do your duty under your oath to return a true and just verdict, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan told the jury of six men and three women on Tuesday as they began their deliberations.

Writer E Jean Carroll has accused Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024 and has denied allegations against him, of sexually assaulting her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

She also alleges the former president defamed her by dismissing her story told in a 2019 memoir as a scam.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages from Trump, who is also facing a host of other legal issues, including criminal charges in New York over a silent payment made to a porn star in 2016.

Here are some key moments from the trial:

Anonymous jurors

Kaplan, the judge, took the unusual step of keeping jurors anonymous from the public and attorneys to protect them from potential harassment from Trump supporters.

If you’re normally a Bill and selected for jury duty or even earlier, you can be John for a few days, Kaplan told potential jurors.

Judge warns Trump team against online posts

On the second day of the trial, Kaplan warned Trump’s legal team that his posts about the case on his Truth Social platform the day before could open him up to a new source of potential liability.

Carrolls’ lawyers had flagged two messages in which Trump called the case a made-up scam funded by a major political donor.

He raped me, said Carroll

Faced with repeated questions from Trump’s attorney about why she didn’t scream during the alleged assault, Carroll lost patience and raised his voice.

I’m telling you: he raped me whether I screamed or not, she said.

Trump waives his right to testify

Trump waived his right to testify, but jurors were shown footage of his October 2022 video deposition in which he defended vulgar remarks he made in a 2005 video.

Trump was asked about the 2005 Access Hollywood interview, where he made obscene comments, saying that as a celebrity he can grab women’s genitals without asking.

Historically true, with stars if you look at the last million years, Trump, leaning over a conference table, said in deposition released at the trial.

Carrolls lawyer accuses Trump of habitual behavior

During closing arguments on Monday, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to Judge Kaplan, said testimony from two other women who alleged Trump sexually assaulted them established a pattern of misconduct. Trump has also denied those allegations.

Three different women, decades apart, but one behavior, the attorney said, saying Trump’s defense was asking jurors to believe the ridiculous claim that the other witnesses had conspired to lie.

Trump lawyer calls case an affront to justice

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina claimed in closing argument that Carroll’s trial was a cash grab, a publicity stunt and a political mission rolled into one.

What E Jean Carroll has done here is an affront to justice. She abused this system by misrepresenting for, among other things, money, status, political reasons, Tacopina said.

