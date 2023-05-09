PBBM still hopes Indonesia will forgive Mary Jane Veloso





LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has said the country is not backing down on its call for Indonesia to pardon convicted overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Jane Veloso, despite the deadlock over her drug case. President Marcos (Yummie Dingding/PPA Pool), Mary Jane Veloso (File Photo)

Marcos said this ahead of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit here. In an interview with reporters, the president said that although the situation is not changing, the Philippines has not given up on asking Indonesia for mercy for the imprisoned OFW. “Well, ganoon par rin (it’s always the same). We haven’t really stopped,” he said. “The stalemate is that we keep asking for a commutation or even a pardon or just an extradition to the Philippines. And it’s constantly there. But, the Indonesians are responding to us and that’s the law,” he said. he adds. President Marcos said he would raise Veloso’s case again if he had the chance to speak to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. However, Marcos may not have the opportunity to speak to Widodo during the ASEAN summit due to the latter’s busy schedule as chairman of the meeting. “That doesn’t mean it’s done. I’m still talking about it, still at least na baka sakali, baka sakali magbago (hoping they change their mind),” he said. “We said, yes, we understand that she is doomed. We understand that the law in Indonesia is like that. But nevertheless, baka makahanap tayo ng paraan (we could find a way),” he added. “Iuwi na lang namin yan. Kami na magpaparusa sa kanya (We’ll bring her home and we’ll punish her), whatever. Anyway, ask for mercy, ask for mercy on this,” he said. he continued. Veloso is on death row in Indonesia and was due to be executed by firing squad after she was arrested with 2.6 kilograms of heroin at an Indonesian airport in 2010. Veloso has denied knowing she possessed the contraband. In April 2015, she was granted a last-minute reprieve after a reported phone call from the late President Benigno Aquino III to the Indonesian government, claiming his alleged recruiters had already surrendered to Philippine authorities. More than a year later, reports indicated that former President Rodrigo Duterte had told Widodo that the Philippines would not interfere with Indonesian court proceedings.

