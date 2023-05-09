Israel’s Cohen and Modi discuss India’s role in the Abraham Accords – Israel Politics





Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed how India can contribute to the Abraham Accords during Cohen’s visit to Delhi on Tuesday. Cohen was the first foreign minister in 19 years to visit India. “India as a world power, the most populous country and the fifth largest economy in the world, can play a pivotal role in promoting the Abraham Accords and connecting the economy of Israel to the moderate states of the Middle East,” Cohen said. Modi and Cohen spoke of new economic opportunities through the Abraham Accords, the 2020 normalization between Israel and three Arab states, as well as Saudi Arabia’s agreement that year for flights between Israel and India enter their airspace, dramatically shortening travel time. Modi and FM Cohen discuss India’s role in strengthening the Abraham Accords (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) In a previous meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Cohen said that “India can play an important role in expanding the Abraham Accords and advancing regional projects with countries with whom Israel still has no ties.This connection shortens the path between Asia and Europe and turns Israel into a hub for trade, technology and transportation by changing trade routes in the Middle East. Other discussions held The foreign minister said he and Modi also discussed advancing a free trade agreement between their countries. Trade between Israel and India was $10 billion in 2022. “Modi is one of the central factors in Israel-India relations, being the closest and strongest since the establishment of relations in 1992,” Cohen said. Cohen ended his trip to India early in light of Operation Shield and Arrow, returning to Israel immediately after meeting Modi. During the meeting, he told Modi about the operation and stressed the importance of fighting terrorism. During his meeting with Jaishankar, the foreign ministers signed agreements allowing 34,000 construction workers and 8,000 Indian home helpers to work in Israel. Cohen said the extra workers will help lower the cost of living in Israel.

