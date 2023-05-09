How China Makes Economic Plans: Key Moments Explained

A meeting of some of China’s top politicians at the end of April 2023 ended with a fairly conservative assessment the country’s economic recovery. Things are improving, they said, but domestic demand must improve.

The meeting in Beijing, led by President Xi Jinping, was a review of China’s economic performance in the first quarter and set the tone for the Communist Party’s response. On this occasion, the key message was the need for a return to pro-growth policies.

These policies, which will have a huge impact across the world, will be crafted over the coming months and years in a political system that may seem quite confusing to outsiders.

But there is a fixed structure in place, with key moments when China makes plans for its economic and political future and, indeed, for the world. Here’s a brief guide to some of the most important recurring events on the Chinese decision-making calendar.

Two sessions

China’s national legislature (about 3,000 delegates) meets for two weeks every March during both sessions. A sort of progress report, the two sessions often indicate the intended direction of Chinese policy.

For example, after the 2019 event, I wrote how the two sessions revealed China’s desire to improve its level of innovation. This involved major investment in research and development, focusing on upgrading traditional industries through internet platforms and becoming a major international player in artificial intelligence.

In 2023, the highlight of both sessions was the official statement by President Xi Jinpings third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. It was a historic moment, but quite expected, because the move had already been decided at the party congress last October.

China’s current policy emphasis on investing in technology and the urgent fight for microchip independence were discussed in two sessions.

Politburo Study Sessions

The Politburo is the name given to the top level of the Communist Party’s central committee and meets frequently to decide relatively short-term day-to-day affairs. Its seven most important members also hold monthly meetings called study sessions, where they learn from experts on topics considered to be of strategic importance.

Then, the leaders publicly state the preferences and related policy priorities. For example, after years of studying new technologies to guide industrial policies and encourage investmentduring a study session in 2018, the focus was on developing a new generation of artificial intelligence.

This has led to a marked increase in public investment and a boom for business such as Sensetime, Hikvision and Dahua.

Plenums

Another key feature of the Chinese political calendar are the plenums, which follow the Chinese Communist Party Congress. Seven plenary sessions, attended by a few hundred senior party officials, are convened over a five-year period between each congress and are designed to establish a unified vision for China.

At one of the 2020 plenums, the perceived inequality of education was addressed. Later that year, a plan was proposed that essentially forbidden the private after-school tutoring sector. This had global consequences, as almost overnight an entire sector of the economy, worth estimated at $150 billion (108 billion), and involving many technology companies providing software for tutoring millions of Chinese children, was wiped out.

Of particular interest is the third plenum, about two years later, which usually features the leaders’ new economic and political goals. Perhaps the third most notable plenum took place in 1993kicking off China’s successful transition to a market economy.

The third plenary session of 2018 set the stage for increased cybersecurity measures, further reinforced in 2022, and again in April 2023. After each plenum, certain instructions (normally formulated in ambiguous terms) are addressed to the various ministries. But before that happens, an important commission comes into play.

The Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs

This leads to the design of policy guidelines, before they are implemented as policies. The commission, which is chaired by President Xi and meets two or three times a year, represents the highest level of discussion on economic issues.

In April 2022, for example, the commission called for greater investment in infrastructure to boost the economy. Major projects included new power generation, new water supply systems, and large-scale transportation projects.

All of this is expected to happen under Xi’s watch as he eyes many more years in charge of China. But the challenges are not lacking.

A maturing economy after decades of strong growth brings friction, as does the increasingly dominant and visible role China is assuming on the world stage. How Xi handles these issues in his party’s various decision-making meetings will be watched carefully by politicians, business leaders and citizens around the world.