Who is Imran Khan and why was he arrested?





Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday for corruption, was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 when he ran as a nationalist vowing to fight corruption, revive the country’s struggling economy and maintain a independent foreign policy that alienated Pakistan from the United States.

His arrest greatly aggravated a political crisis in the country, raising the prospect of mass unrest by his supporters.

What is his background?

Hailing from a wealthy Lahore family and educated at Oxford University, Mr Khan, 70, rose to international prominence in the late 1970s on the cricket pitch. In 1995, he married a British heiress, Jemima Goldsmith.

A year later, Mr Khan attempted to turn his popularity from the cricket he had led Pakistan in 1992 to their only World Cup triumph in a political career, by founding his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, or the Movement for Justice. As a politician, he presented himself as a reformer offering an alternative to Pakistan’s entrenched political dynasties.

How did he come to power?

For more than a decade, Mr Khan struggled to make political inroads and was mocked for his ambitions. In 2011, he began to gain political momentum, attracting hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis to his rallies. Many were energized by its populist, anti-corruption and anti-American message.

By then, Mr Khan had embraced a devout form of Islam and sought to transform his personal image. In 2018, Mr Khan got married for the third time to his spiritual advisor, Bushra Bibi. (His marriage to Ms Goldsmith ended in divorce and he was briefly married in 2015 to broadcast journalist Reham Khan.)

After winning backing from military leaders, Mr Khan became prime minister in 2018. Many of his rivals have accused the military of manipulating the election in his favor, a charge both Mr Khan and the military have denied . He ushered in a new foreign policy, moving away from the United States and toward Russia and China.

Why was he arrested?

Mr Khan’s relatively stable tenure began to dissipate in 2021 as dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy peaked and a dispute with the military over his leadership escalated. seemed to cost him his support. He was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April last year.

Tensions rose further in November, when he was injured at a political rally after a man opened fire on his convoy. Aides called it an assassination attempt.

Since being removed from his post, Mr. Khan has faced a series of charges, including terrorism and corruption, and he has been threatened with arrest on several occasions after he failed to appear in court. He also openly defied the government and the military, accusing them of conspiring against him.

Mr Khan was arrested on Tuesday for corruption in connection with a land transfer case for Al-Qadir University, near Islamabad. Mr Khan has been accused of granting favors to Malik Riaz Hussain, a property magnate, with the university obtaining land and donations in return.

