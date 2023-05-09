Indonesian president says ASEAN should consider AUKUS security pact as a partner

The Indonesian president says the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should view the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) pact as a partner rather than a competitor in securing peace in Asia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who this year chairs the 10-member regional bloc, said ASEAN is “open and inclusive” by nature and will not serve as a “proxy” for any nation.

“ASEAN is the only regional organization that offers various forms of diplomacy. The principle of ASEAN is collaboration, cooperation and active participation,” he told the Malaysian channel. Middle first May 8.

Asked about his plan to strengthen ASEAN’s role in the Indo-Pacific amid the emergence of AUKUS and nations excluded from ASEAN by Quadboth, Widodo said ASEAN should consider these groups as “partners” to ensure stability in the region.

Widodo said they shared the common goal of rejecting conflict in the Indo-Pacific and noted that ASEAN “does not want isolation” in international efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. .

“For me, we should consider the Quad and AUKUS as partners and not as competitors. With regard to everything that happens in this region, ASEAN’s goal is to make the region a stable and peaceful region,” he said.

“Without these two elements, the people of ASEAN are unlikely to achieve prosperity,” the Indonesian leader added.

The AUKUS pact, announced in September 2021, saw the US and UK commit to helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, a move that could dramatically shift the balance of power in the world. the Indo-Pacific region.

US President Joe Biden (C) participates in a trilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) during the AUKUS Summit at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California , March 13, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

AUKUS is seen primarily as a counterbalance to Beijing’s ongoing aggression and militarization in the region, including base building in the South China Sea, incursions into Taiwanese airspace, and support for the fleets of illegal fishing.

Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in march that he hoped the AUKUS pact could “strengthen a rules-based international order that underpins regional security and development” in the Indo-Pacific.

For the Philippines, it is important that partnerships or agreements in the Indo-Pacific region, such as AUKUS, support our pursuit of deeper regional cooperation and sustainable economic vitality and resilience, which are essential. to our national development and regional security. , says the ministry.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in China has strongly condemned the AUKUS pactclaiming that the arrangement fuels military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region and is driven by Cold War thinking.

ASEAN pushes for stability in South China Sea

Widodo said ASEAN member states seek adherence by all parties to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) regarding territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

All unsubstantiated allegations should not take place, ASEAN Chairman said. [The key is to] obey international law. ASEAN will continue to push for stability in the region.

Beijing claims much of the South China Sea as its own territory under its so-called nine-dash line despite competing claims from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

Indonesia is not a party to the dispute, but Beijing’s sovereignty claims over the sea overlap with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.

The Hague court ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by the Philippines in 2016. Yet the decision did not see the CCP change its behavior, with Chinese ships repeatedly intruding on areas Philippine maritimes.

Ray Powell, who directs the Myoushu project on the South China Sea at Stanford University, said on Monday that Chinese maritime militia boats approached an area where the navies of India and the countries of ASEAN were participating in exercises in the South China Sea.

These militias are made up of commercial fishing boats, which coordinate with Chinese authorities for political purposes in the South China Sea. Beijing, however, has in the past denied the existence of such a militia.

Daniel Y. Teng and Reuters contributed to this report.