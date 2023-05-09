Turkish and Syrian Foreign Ministers will meet for the first time since the outbreak of civil war in Syria





The foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria will hold their first official meeting since the start of the Syrian civil war more than a decade ago, officials said. The talks to be held in Moscow on Wednesday will also involve senior Russian and Iranian diplomats, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The announcement gives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a diplomatic boost just days before he faces the toughest general election of his 21-year rule on Sunday. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Erdogan backed early opposition efforts to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, maintaining a military presence in the war-torn north of the country that angers Damascus. But Erdogan backtracked after Turkey plunged into an economic crisis two years ago. Erdogan has reconciled with former rivals in the region and is now courting a presidential summit with Assad. Syria had refused, insisting that Turkey withdraw its troops first. A reconciliation with Syria is also supported by opponents of Erdogan and plays an important role in Turkey’s election campaign. Erdogan has pledged to speed up the repatriation of nearly four million Syrian refugees and migrants who fled to Turkey to escape poverty and war. An agreement with Damascus is seen as a prerequisite for this process. Iran and Russia have helped mediate the talks between the two sides. Learn more: Foreign investors aim to increase stakes in Turkey after May 14 elections Turkey increases the salaries of some civil servants by 45% before the electoral vote Iran says reopening of diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia is in final stages

