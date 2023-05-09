ASEAN summit kicks off in Indonesia with focus on Myanmar crisis





Singapore, May 9 (EFE).- The crisis in Myanmar, which is witnessing an escalation of violence more than two years after the February 2021 military coup, will be at the center of attention during the meeting of ministers of ASEAN Foreign Affairs in Indonesia on Tuesday, to be held followed by the leaders’ summit a day later. “ASEAN is at a crossroads. Crisis after crisis tests our strength as a community. And failing to address them would risk undermining our relevance, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Politics, Justice and Security, Mahfud MD, said at the start of the foreign ministers’ meeting in Labuan Bajo, Flores Island. . Tuesday’s meeting is a precursor to Wednesday’s 42nd ASEAN summit, which is expected to be attended by all leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations except Myanmar – junta leader n ‘having not been invited – and from Thailand, which will go to the polls on Sunday. . The bloc’s biannual event – made up of Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore and Brunei – will be marked by recent violence in Myanmar . A convoy carrying humanitarian aid and diplomats – including at least two Singaporean nationals – along with ASEAN officials came under fire on Sunday, although no casualties have been reported so far. The cavalcade was heading to the town of Hsi Hseng in western Shan state to help internally displaced people. Meanwhile, the non-profit organization Human Rights Watch alleged in a statement on Tuesday that Myanmar’s military had committed a possible war crime by using thermobaric munitions, which cause indiscriminate and disproportionate civilian casualties, during April 11 raid in northwestern Sagaing province killing at least 168 people. It is the deadliest attack in the country’s ongoing civil war since the coup. The February 1 coup by the Burmese military had toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and aggravated decades-old armed conflicts between state forces and rebel ethnic groups, as well as the rise pro-democracy militias. According to the United Nations, at least 3,400 people have been killed in the violence between the two sides since the coup. ASEAN has been criticized for its ineffective attempts to mediate the crisis, centering on a five-point consensus reached with the junta in April 2021, including an end to violence, dialogue between all parties involved and the proper distribution of labor. ‘humanitarian aid. However, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country is the current chairman of the group, reiterated its support for the consensus on Monday ahead of the summit. Widodo and his foreign minister Retno Marsudi both claimed that Jakarta was carrying out “silent diplomacy” in Myanmar and was in contact with the various parties to the conflict. On Tuesday, Mahfud MD also urged ASEAN members not to forget other challenges in the region, such as terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking. The Myanmar crisis is expected to hamper progress in the group’s negotiations with China on a code of conduct in the South China Sea, where Beijing is embroiled in several territorial disputes with ASEAN members. The bloc’s leaders are also ready to discuss a roadmap to include Timor Leste as a full member, 20 years after its independence from Indonesia’s quarter-century occupation. EFE pav/ai

