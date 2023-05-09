Donald Trump found liable in sexual assault trial – Deadline





(Updated with more details) A federal jury in Manhattan just found Donald Turmp liable today in the civil battery and libel case brought by E. Jean Carroll. The writer claimed the former real estate mogul raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Although he did not convict Trump of rape, the jury of six men and three women in the civil case found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The jury awarded Carroll $2 million for battery and $3 million for libel.

The past and present White House candidate had repeatedly mocked, attacked and dismissed Carroll’s claims. Trump, who has denied the allegations and even knew Carroll very well, called the decades-old case a “complete scam.” In typical Trump fashion, the defendant claimed that former Elle magazine columnist Carroll simply made up the attack in a Bergdorf’s locker room and went public in 2017 to boost sales of her memoir of 2019.

Rendered unanimously, the jurors deliberated for a little over 2h30. That’s just over an hour longer than the instructions the jury received from U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan earlier this week.

Trump’s legal team offered no defense, leaning on the unsuccessful hope that jurors would be unconvinced by Carroll’s case.

Unlike a criminal case where plaintiffs must present “evidence beyond a reasonable doubt”, a civil case must meet the standard of “clear and convincing evidence”.

The two-week trial saw Carroll and two other women speak out, claiming they were assaulted by Trump. The former president did not appear in person, but via a meandering and confusing video deposition from October 2022, where at one point he mistook a photo of Carroll for that of his second wife Marla Maples. Jurors also viewed the Access Hollywood tape, the 2005 video that surfaced in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election. In closing arguments, Carroll’s attorney called it Trump’s confession of how he behaves towards women.

Amid the barrage of lawsuits, indictments and investigations facing the former one-term president, today’s verdict also comes just a day before Trump is set to appear on CNN in a town hall setting. The case is just one chapter in a wave of litigation involving Trump. He faces criminal charges from the Manhattan District Attorney over payments made in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels. A Justice Department special counsel is investigating Trump’s role in handling classified documents after he left the White House, as well as his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has also filed lawsuits against news outlets and others. Last week, a judge dismissed his lawsuit against The New York Times and three journalists who published a 2018 story about his tax schemes.

Although nothing official has yet been said from the Trump camp today, it is almost certain that they will appeal fairly soon. A smiling Carroll left the Manhattan courtroom with her attorneys without speaking to the press.

As for Trump, the MAGA nominee quickly took to his social media platform to generally throw mud at Carroll and the legal process. He, or someone close to Trump, wrote, in all caps: “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!

The jury’s quick verdict and $5 million judgment once again puts Trump in unprecedented territory for a presidential candidate. In March, when District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed his charges, Trump became the first former president to be charged. At least in the short term, the latter did not appear to hurt his standing among Republican primary voters, as he gained ground in the polls of current and potential rivals for the GOP nomination.

Broadcast networks burst into regular programming to cover the verdict, while CNN, staked out at the Manhattan courthouse, announced their town hall in a graphic at the bottom right of the screen. While there’s a lot of scrutiny over how Trump is responding to the verdict, there’s an added challenge for CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins. She faces considerable pressure not to let the former president stonewall or stonewall during the hour-long event.

Trump himself refused to testify, after the judge gave him until Sunday evening to notify the court of his appearance. The deadline has come and gone, but earlier in the day Trump claimed, incorrectly, that he was “not authorized to speak or defend himself.”

— Ted Johnson contributed to this report.

