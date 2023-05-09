Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexual abuse. Will this change anything?





Donald Trump has just been found guilty of sexually assaulting journalist E. Jean Carroll. After a civil trial that lasted two weeks and less than three hours of deliberation, the jury found Trump not liable for rape but liable for sexual abuse and defamation. They ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in compensatory damages.

In New York State, sexual violence is any sexual act performed without the consent of one party, while rape is sexual intercourse performed under duress. The slightly ambiguous verdict oddly suits the E. Jean Carroll-Trump case, which has been in a muddled position from the start. In a sense, this is deeply important. This is the first time a former US president has been charged with rape in court. It’s the other shoe that finally falls after the long wait that began in October 2016 with the arrival of the Access Hollywood tape, on which Trump can be heard bragging about grabbing non-consenting women by the pussy, because that when you’re a star, they let you. .

This lawsuit directly touches on one of the issues that made Trump such an upsetting presidential candidate to begin with: Not only was he inexperienced, incompetent and bigoted, but it also seemed extremely likely that he was an unrepentant sexual predator. When Trump nevertheless claimed victory over the woman widely expected to become Americas first female president, despite the Access Hollywood tape and despite accusations of sexual misconduct from at least 26 women, the irony was vicious and heartbreaking. Carrolls’ trial presented a possible remedy. In that sense, this case is vital.

In another sense, next to Trump’s other legal issues and alleged crimes, the Carroll case may seem a little pale. It doesn’t touch on any of the damage Trump has done while in office. It has nothing to do with Trump’s blatant corruption, his lies, the malicious mess he made of the start of the Covid pandemic. It has nothing to do with the violence of the Capitol riots on January 6 or Trump’s other public attempts to overturn election results. As a civil case, the Carroll lawsuit doesn’t even come with the threat of a potential prison sentence carried by the Al Capone-style New York swing against Trump for financial crimes. Now, as Trump has been found guilty of sexual assault, the verdict stops short of smearing him with the word rapist.

There is the open question of how this trial will affect Trump’s chances in the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign. Prior to Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, this question would not be open: the mere fact of the trial, regardless of the verdict, would render most aspiring presidents ineligible.

Trump’s perversely intense connection to his base, however, has survived many scandals before. For Trump loyalists, is anything up to and including a sexual responsibility verdict enough to shake the numbers?

One possible reading of Trump’s absence from the trial is that he thinks that is not the case. While Trump publicly threatened to show up in New York to deal with it, apparently referring to the trial, he never appeared in the courtroom. (During jury deliberations, Trump falsely claimed he had been barred from speaking in his own defense, which he was not.) Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, who originally planned to call a psychiatrist on the stand as an expert witness for the defense, ended up calling no witnesses for the defense, leaving Carroll’s argument essentially undisputed.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, Carroll said at the start of his remarkably clear three-day testimony. She went on to detail her encounter with Trump in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the early 1990s.

Carroll’s time on the witness stand gave way to testimony from friends, who confirmed that she told them about the encounter shortly after it happened; a psychiatric expert witness, who said Carroll’s decision not to scream during the attack and not press charges afterwards was common among rape victims; and two other women who say Trump attacked them in the same way.

Perhaps most damningly, Carrolls’ team showed the jury video clips of Trump’s deposition. There, he can apparently be heard doubling down on his infamous comments on the Access Hollywood tape, saying: Historically, it’s true, with stars. Well, what if you look over the last million years, I guess that has been mostly true, not always, but mostly true, unfortunately or fortunately.

The jurors also saw a clip of Trump saying that Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of groping her, would not be my first choice. (He made similar statements about most of the women who accused him of sexual assault, including Carroll.) You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, Trump informs Carroll’s attorney in the clip. of his testimony. I hope you are not insulted.

Meanwhile, Tacopina limited his argument to cross-examinations, in which he tried to make much of the fact that most of the complaining witnesses shared a well-documented dislike of Trump. What they want is for you to hate him enough to ignore the facts, Tacopina told the jury in his closing statement. He also suggested that notorious Trump hater George Conway was secretly behind the lawsuit, and argued that Carroll’s testimony was so incredible he didn’t need a counter case. , saying he didn’t tear up his story. She tore up her story.

We don’t know why Trump and Tacopina have so pointedly refused to make their own case in Trump’s defense. It’s plausible, however, that Trump has decided he doesn’t need a case. If he lost, he did not risk being imprisoned. It could delay the payment of damages while blocking the case on appeal. As for politics, at that time, after the Access Hollywood tape, after 26 women had already accused him of sexual misconduct, how annoying a little thing like being found legally responsible for a could rape really hurt him?

Now, in a haircut triumph, he has been found not responsible for rape, only sexual assault. What are such inconveniences for such a bulletproof figure as Trump?

Recently, however, an unexpected jolt brought down another seemingly immortal giant of the right-wing media ecosystem, perhaps indicating that such a verdict is something that could hurt Trump.

In April, Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, one of the network’s biggest stars, apparently because he feared a text by Carlson would become public. In the text, Carlson describes watching a video of several Trump supporters attacking someone he called a child Antifa.

Jumping a guy like that is obviously dishonorable. That’s not how white men fight, Carlson allegedly said in the text.

As far as anyone can tell, that’s the line that got Carlson fired: the simple, explicit racism in the phrase, that’s not how white men fight.

For many, the line Fox apparently drew between this racist text and all the other racist things Carlson said on-air was confusing. It’s certainly a terrible (and wrong) sentiment, but is it worse than integrating the grand replacement conspiracy theory being developed by white supremacists? writes Voxs Zack Beauchamp, summing up the popular consensus on the left. Is it more offensive than to say that immigrants make America poorer, dirtier and more divided? Is that more racist than downplaying police killings of unarmed black men, or accusing Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson (who is black) of putting on a fake sharecropper accent?

The text isn’t significantly more racist than the rest of what Carlson regularly said on his show, but it did do something important. As Beauchamp explains, the text removed the fig leaf that allows Carlsons fans to comfortably lie to each other that they and Carlson aren’t actually racist.

A core part of Tucker Carlsons message is that he and his viewers are color blind: that they champion the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. against liberals who want to racially polarize America for their own nefarious ends, writes Beauchamp . The phrase It’s not the way white men fight makes it much harder for Carlson to continue claiming he’s colorblind.

It’s possible that in finding Trump legally responsible for sexual assault, the jury handed him their own version of Tucker Carlson’s secret text. They removed the last shred of plausible deniability that Donald Trump is not a sexual predator.

I doubt this verdict will matter to die-hard Trump fans. They can say the trial was rigged; that the swamp has it for Trump; that everyone knows the New York courts are a joke; and that anyway, it wasn’t even a real rape. They will remain loyal to the end, in the same way that die-hard Carlsons fans now cling to his every word on Twitter.

There are people who voted for Trump in 2016, however, for whom this verdict may matter. The people who figured it’s all gossip, that nothing’s been proven in court, that all of Trump’s accusers are lying just for attention and fame, that the Access Hollywood tape isn’t was just a locker room talk. The people who tell pollsters that even though they support Trump, they are worried about the rape case. These concerns are now justified.

We know that America is a country capable of choosing a president who most likely committed a sexual assault. We were a long way from Election Day 2024, and a lot can happen between now and then. But come election day, well, finally find out if America is a country capable of choosing a president who has been found guilty of sexual abuse by a court.

