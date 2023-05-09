Politics
Myanmar, the maritime dispute at the center of the summit
LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Alarm over the deadly civil unrest still unfolding in Myanmar, including an armed attack on an aid convoy, and China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea are expected to come into the spotlight this week when Southeast Asian leaders will meet in Indonesia.
Senior diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in the resort town of Labuan Bajo on Tuesday to finalize the agenda ahead of the two-day summit of heads of state of the bloc of 10 nations.
The United States and China are not part of the semi-annual summit, but their growing rivalry weighs heavily on the high-level Asian gathering.
Beijing has warned that US efforts to strengthen security alliances and step up combat readiness exercises with Asian allies would put regional stability at risk.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN has struggled to avoid becoming entangled in great power competition as a bloc.
But that has often seemed futile given the diversity of the regional group’s membership, from authoritarian Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, which are closely aligned geopolitically with Beijing, to liberal democracies like the Philippines, which is Washington’s oldest ally. in Asia and recently enabled an expansion of the US military. presence in the country, much to China’s chagrin.
The rest Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have heavy economic and security commitments with the United States and China.
“ASEAN wants to stay open, cooperate with anyone,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ASEAN’s chairman this year. “We also don’t want ASEAN to be anyone’s proxy.”
The fundamental principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and decision-making by consensus have held together the tough club of tyrants, monarchs and democracies for decades. But this approach has also prevented it from quickly dealing with crises that spill over borders.
These principles were put to the test after Myanmar’s military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and plunged the country into deadly chaos. It has become one of the most serious crises in ASEAN since its creation.
Witnesses said Myanmar’s military airstrikes in April killed up to 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of the army regime. PA
Lina Alexandra of the Jakarta Center for Strategic and International Studies said ASEAN’s inability to deal convincingly and quickly with a possible political conflagration like the Myanmar crisis should prompt it to revisit its founding principles.
“ASEAN can no longer hide under the principles of non-interference and consensus,” she said. “All of this can work in a non-emergency situation that doesn’t require speed and immediate decision-making to control a crisis.”
Over the weekend, around the time Widodo was frantically calling for an end to the violence, a convoy bringing aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire from unidentified armed men. guns in Shan State, eastern Myanmar. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but no one in the convoy was injured, state broadcaster MRTV reported.
Indonesia had arranged the delivery of the aid after a long-delayed assessment “but it is very unfortunate that in the middle of the journey there was a shooting”, Widodo said on Monday.
More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since the Burmese army forcibly seized power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, said the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, which tallies casualties and arrests related to repression by the military government.
Under international pressure to do more to curb the violence, ASEAN leaders stopped inviting Myanmar’s top general to their summits, instead allowing only nonpolitical representatives.
Myanmar’s military rulers protested the move, calling it a violation of the bloc’s non-interference policy.
“To say the least, the organization now faces nothing less than an existential crisis,” said Richard Heydarian, senior lecturer in international affairs at Philippine State University.
Even regional diplomats who were previously involved in ASEAN’s work have been either cautiously optimistic about the bloc or harshly critical of it. Asked by The Associated Press which word best describes the bloc’s current status, a Southeast Asian diplomat replied: “Besieged.” Another said: “Opprobium”.
In a post-summit statement to be released by Widodo on behalf of ASEAN leaders, they plan to renew a call for restraint in the disputed South China Sea, where China has raised alarms from time to time due to of his increasingly assertive attitude. actions to fortify his vast pretensions.
“Concerns have been expressed by some ASEAN member states over land reclamation, activities and serious incidents in the region, including damage to the marine environment, which have eroded confidence, increased tensions and could undermine peace, security and stability in the region,” reads a draft of the statement, which was obtained by the AP, without naming China.
In a closed session of the summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to raise a Feb. 6 encounter in which a Chinese Coast Guard vessel used a military-grade laser that temporarily blinded at least two crew members of a Filipino patrol boat off a disputed area. shoal, a Philippine official told the AP on condition of anonymity.
Earlier this year, Marcos granted US forces access to four other Philippine military camps as part of a 2014 defense pact.
Beijing was exasperated by the deal, which it feared would provide US forces with a staging ground to meddle in territorial disputes in the South China Sea and Taiwan.
|
