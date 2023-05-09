Boris Johnson and Prince Charles had a falling out, says media chief





The explosive confrontation reportedly caused a major rift between the two. The alleged events were revealed by Guto Harri, Boris Johnson’s media chief who served from February to September 2022. He recalled how government leaders ‘had been quite tough’, leading to a falling out between the country’s future king and the then king Prime Minister who was later replaced by Liz Truss. (PA) A rift has apparently deepened between Charles and Boris Johnson (Picture: PA) ‘Relations never fully recovered’ between Boris Johnson and King Charles, says former media chief

Mr Harri said in his recently launched podcast,Enhanced: Inside Downing Street“Signs of the coronation celebrations are still visible throughout central London, with bunting still in place and the Union Jack still hoisted on every flagpole. “Things weren’t so festive when Boris and the future king traveled to Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charlesas he was then, had criticized the government’s approach to small boats. “He was also planning a speech on slavery. Boris squared off, confronted him and warned him ‘I’ll be careful,’ he said, ‘or you’ll end up having to sell the duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those who built it.’ Relations never fully recovered.” The new podcast is a six-part series that reveals the inner workings of government from the perspective of the Prime Minister’s media chief. Mr Harri said: “It’s hard to think of a more turbulent time in British politics, with such a fascinating character at the helm. We’ve all seen the scandals, but there’s so much more to tell and we owe it to the story to provide the insight and perspective that comes with having a front row seat inside.” (PA) Relations between Boris Johnson and King Charles never fully recovered, reports say (Picture: PA) “In this captivating political memoir podcast series, Guto will take listeners into the rooms where the decisions that affect us all are made and shine a light on the inner workings of one of the most turbulent governments we’ve seen in the world. modern history.” The alleged incident allegedly occurred when Boris Johnson and now) King Charleswere in Kigali for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June last year. It came as the British government launched its bid to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, drawing criticism. It was reported that Charles found the plans “appalling”. Clarence House said at the time that Charles was politically neutral. Addressing leaders at the summit, the King said: “I cannot describe the depth of my personal grief at the suffering of so many as I continue to deepen my own understanding of the impact enduring of slavery.”

