Turkish opposition candidate Ince threatens to split anti-Erdogan vote

Muharrem Ince is best known outside of Turkey for his spirited campaign against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2018 presidential elections. Ahead of the May 14 elections, Turkey’s six main opposition parties united behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu and the Inces’ candidacy threatens to split the anti-Erdogan vote.

The big story behind the 2018 Turkish presidential elections was that many Western observers thought MuharramInce’s vigorous campaign would force Erdogan to run in the second round, but the cunning Turkish president was re-elected in the first round with 52% of the vote, while Ince only got 30%.

At the time, Ince was the candidate for the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP). But this time around, the CHP chose Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its standard-bearer in the fight against Erdogan and, anxious to avoid a split vote, Turkey’s other five main opposition parties put aside their differences to rally around of him as part of the National Alliance. Even the Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Turkey’s third political force, backed Kilicdaroglu.

But From,a former high school physics teacher, is running for the Turkish presidency, causing many members of the Turkish opposition anyway.

The opposition has united behind Kilicdaroglu, so now they frown on Inces’ candidacy as it jeopardizes the possibility of a first-round victory over Erdogan, said Soner Cagaptay, director of Turkey’s research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

It’s in Erdogans interest to see Ince perform well.

Divide for the Turkish opposition

This creates a real challenge for Kilicdaroglu, who held a meeting in vain with Ince after the latter announced his presidential candidacy under the banner of the Homeland Party which he founded in 2021.

The very existence of Inces’ candidacy divides the Turkish opposition, said Didier Billion, a Turkey specialist and deputy director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs in Paris.

Analysts expect the election to be close. Turkey has been reeling since 2018 from an inflation crisis caused in large part by Erdogan’s disregard for economic orthodoxy. The president has also been criticized for his handling of the earthquakes in February, and questions have been raised about his health since he canceled campaign appearances in late April after falling ill during a live TV interview. . Yet, on the other hand, Erdogan is a gifted political animal who has long enjoyed a solid base of socially conservative voters in the heart of Anatolia.

Kilicdaroglu’s combination of soft-spoken style and reformist credentials has strengthened his stance against Erdogan, but Ince has particular appeal to new voters.

At 59, Ince is significantly younger than Erdogan, 69, as well as Kilicdaroglu, 74.

Forty percent of Inces supporters are first-time voters, Cagaptay said, describing the candidates’ brand as neither left nor right, with a centrist-populist style that works well among younger voters.

Indeed, 5.2 million young Turks are eligible to vote for the first time on May 14, ie some 8% of the electorate.

But if Ince will have any weight in these elections, he has no realistic chance of victory; it has nothing to do with the level of support he had in 2018, Billion said. Inces’ biggest problem is that people haven’t heard much about him since the 2018 polls; he has not marked Turkish politics much over the past five years.

However, in these stabbing elections, Ince has a good chance of kybosing opposition prospects even if he votes poorly.

At the start of the campaign, it was polling about 15% and now it’s 4-6%, but it’s still significant, Cagaptay concluded. Ince loves attention and he’s had plenty of it, so he’s going to stay in the game. Well, see if it ends up acting like a spoiler or not.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.