Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested for corruption by police





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday morning after appearing in the High Court in Islamabad on corruption charges, with dramatic footage showing him escorted by dozens of security forces before being loaded into a black armored vehicle and chased away.

The incident has been condemned by his supporters, who have called for mass protests in a move that could worsen already tense internal politics within the nuclear-armed nation.

Reports noted that the former prime minister, who ruled from 2018 to 2022, was forcibly dragged from the courtroom by Pakistan’s National Accountability Office, according to a senior official from Khans Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistani security forces outside the Islamabad High Court, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to appear, in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. (Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Footage from the event showed Khan being marched quickly down a street outside the courthouse by hordes of guards wearing riot gear.

Streets have already been blocked by dozens of protesters in Khan’s hometown of Lahore, about 230 miles south of Islamabad near the border with India, where police are believed to have been put on high alert maximum.

Even further south, in the port city of Karachi, protesters also blocked a main road in response to the arrest.

The Khans party has called on its supporters to “shut down Pakistan” in an opposition protest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran block a road during a protest against their leader’s arrest in Karachi on May 9, 2023. (Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Pictures)

“It’s your time people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood up for you, now is the time to stand up for him,” PTI officials wrote on Twitter.

Political tensions in Pakistan have remained high since Khan was ousted in April 2022 after losing a vote of no confidence, making him the first Pakistani prime minister to be removed from office by such a procedure.

Khan remained opposed to the move and claimed opposition forces were working with foreign powers as part of a US-led plot to oust him due to his refusal to stand with Washington on Russia and China issues, the BBC reported last year.

The United States denied these charges and said there was “no truth” in them. Khan has also yet to provide any evidence to back up his claims.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2023. (Reuters/Akhtar Soomro)

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on Tuesday that Khan, whose previous arrest attempts sparked violent clashes between security forces and his supporters, was arrested by security forces of responsibility after he failed to appear before the NAB “despite notices”.

The office issued an arrest warrant for Khan on May 1 on charges related to “corruption and corrupt practices”.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter covering political, US and global news.

